Saturday was bad. Sunday was bad. Monday was, well, it was Monday. But here we are on Wednesday. Has the doom and gloom lifted? Maybe a little bit. We're laying down our blueprint for an Oklahoma win against Texas in the Red River Rivalry. Does that mean we're fully back? No. It doesn't mean that. What has to happen for the Sooners if Dillon Gabriel doesn't play? How can the defense possibly rebound from that performance against TCU? What do the last two weeks mean for recruiting? Any panic yet? We might be all over the map, but what do you expect? It's just Wednesday. You need at least until Thursday to start recovering. Maybe this pod will help with your recovery. We're trying to believe things can get better. We're really trying. We also breakdown what the Sooners are facing against the Longhorns' offense and we talk about recent recruiting trips. Who will Lebby start at QB? See! We're all over the map.

