It's been a fun and busy time as softball had a very entertaining series against the Longhorns. But it's spring football madness as we've now had three extended viewing sessions so far. This week we took a hard look at the linebackers after focusing on the running backs earlier. We had a surprise injury in Jovantae Barnes as he was rolling around on a scooter. It was interesting to see how Venables has injured players show up fully suited up to practices. We want to find out more about that quirk. Is Marcus Major deserving of being the No. 1 RB with his injury history? And what kind of coach and recruiter is Murray developing into? Justin Harrington and Dasan McCullough talk. Defensive end talk takes up a big portion of our spring practice discussions as well. Of course we've got you covered on the recruiting side of things and we had to dive into Eddie's football career after Sam Bradford's tales of his greatness. And we have a major announcement regarding the status of Eddie Radosevich's role with SoonerScoop.

The full rundown follows below: