The Unofficial 40 is a man down as Eddie is hanging on to life after standing in the freezing rain last weekend in Morgantown. Carey, Josh and Bob carry the day as we break into some recruiting as Bedlam will be a big recruiting weekend. Brent Venables is sending messages to recruits in press conferences and it seems like some of the biggest names committed are staying solid with the Sooners. We also talk about the repercussions of OU making or not making a bowl game, the newest collective that has been announced and Bob gets to shine with his latest report on the OU basketball team.

