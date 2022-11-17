PODCAST: How is recruiting holding up at 5-5?
The Unofficial 40 is a man down as Eddie is hanging on to life after standing in the freezing rain last weekend in Morgantown. Carey, Josh and Bob carry the day as we break into some recruiting as Bedlam will be a big recruiting weekend. Brent Venables is sending messages to recruits in press conferences and it seems like some of the biggest names committed are staying solid with the Sooners. We also talk about the repercussions of OU making or not making a bowl game, the newest collective that has been announced and Bob gets to shine with his latest report on the OU basketball team.
The full rundown follows below:
INTRO - Eddie may be dead. West Virginia tried to kill him.
00:05:00 - Brent Venables sending messages to recruits
00:13:00 - Bowl game eligible. Practices.
00:22:30 - Portal recruits during bowl practices
00:32:00 - The Crimson and Cream Collective arrives
00:41:00 - Bedlam a chance for a big recruiting weekend
00:57:30 - Cale Gundy and Bedlam talk
01:04:00 - Basketball recruiting and hoops talk