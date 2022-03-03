PODCAST: Kersey joins us for the last time as an OU beat writer

SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

One of our favorite recurring guests on the podcast and a good friend to all of us, Jason Kersey, joins the U40 to talk about leaving journalism and starting a new journey. Jason has been a close friend to all of us at SoonerScoop over the years from his time at the Oklahoman and the Athletic and a point or two in-between. We talk about his next chapter and reminisce about his years on the OU beat. We try and get Kersey to dish out some dirt on his true feelings about covering OU football, Lincoln Riley and other beat writers. It's also a massive junior day coming up this weekend and Josh is here to give us the full rundown. We also talk some combine and spring practices are underway as we are set for a full slate of assistant coaching interviews later today. Also combine and pro days are right on top of us.

The full rundown follows below: