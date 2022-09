SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify |TuneIn | Soundcloud

The Oklahoma Sooners get set to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers in Lincoln as the crew is headed to cover the first road game of the season. We're not sure what to expect from a Nebraska team that just fired its head coach. We breakdown what we might see from the Sooners in Lincoln based on what we've seen so far this season. Is Dillon Gabriel ready for this stage? Will there be some nerves? How will the Huskers react after just losing their coach? Will they step up their game after an emotional week? And the defense is going to be tested against a team averaging a lot of points. How will they hold up in a road environment? Emotions will be running high. How far can that carry Nebraska? With Kansas State on the horizon, we're going to learn a lot about Oklahoma's readiness to face the Wildcats. We're also headed to Nebraska to scout recruits. And Josh weighs in with his thoughts on Kent State and his trips to Washington and the Kansas City area last weekend. Eddie also saw Jackson Arnold in person. It's a packed show and we're ready to get going! OU-Nebraska is almost here!

