Trying a new format this week as Josh, Eddie, George and Carey are in studio and we bring on Bob to talk about his beat of men's hoops and softball. Even though it's mid-week, there has been plenty of news this week. And that's exactly how we like it. George and Carey were at the Board of Regents meeting this week where several coaches either got extensions or raises and OU added to the Athletic Department master plan by approving construction company involvement in the new football operational facility to be built east of the stadium. We talk about what we learned about facilities coming out of the BoR meeting. Basketball is in a win or go home and softball is heating up as they now have a nice win streak building. Josh gives us updates on how things went and continue to go from last weekend's junior day in Norman. And we recap the NFL Combine from the weekend. We also torture George by asking about his family, which puts Eddie on his worst behavior. It's a jam-packed edition of the Unofficial 40 this week.

The rundown doesn't follow below because Eddie accidentally deleted it this week.