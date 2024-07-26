PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Position group overview: Cornerbacks

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3IyeXp4VW9fVkZVP3NpPTNwOTZ5aVZZZVJKZ0EzcFQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Editor's note: With fall camp just a few weeks away, OUInsider will give an overview of each position group and where things stand. The eighth installment focuses on the cornerbacks.

Most depth charts aren't set in stone heading into fall camp, but the Sooners have a pretty good idea about the top guys at cornerback.

Woodi Washington returns for his fifth-year senior season, helping to anchor OU's defense as one of four players (Ethan Downs, Danny Stutsman, Billy Bowman) who's been an every-game starter the last two years under Brent Venables. He played nearly 88% of the Sooners' defensive snaps and led all OU defensive players in snaps last season with 851, per Pro Football Focus — 70 more than the next closest player.

Alongside him is likely to be Gentry Williams. The former four-star prospect is entering his third season at OU and started 10 games last season. But the Sooners have several options, and considering the Sooners ranked 99th nationally in passing yards allowed, they need to develop real depth as they prepare for a difficult SEC schedule.

Here's a look at Jay Valai's group heading into the start of fall camp on Monday:

Advertisement

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART

Cornerbacks
Pos. Right cornerback Left cornerback

No. 1

Woodi Washington

Gentry Williams

No. 2

Kendel Dolby

Dez Malone

No.3

Jacobe Johnson

Kani Walker

No. 4

Makari Vickers

Jayden Rowe

QUESTIONS

1. Is this the year Gentry Williams can stay healthy?

Williams proved last year that he can be an elite defensive back. He earned the start in fall camp alongside Washington as a true sophomore, beating out several other veterans, and finished with the third-highest pass-rush grade and fourth-highest coverage grade of any OU players who logged at least 250 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

The only thing that held him back was nagging injuries, which limited him to just 10 games and exposed some of the Sooners' depth issues.. But he still played 372 snaps, the 12th most on the team, and he started every game he played. He logged 30 tackles, four tackles for loss and three interceptions.

The good news for Williams, and OU fans, is that he's expected to be a full participant in fall camp. And he's now one of the veterans on the team as he heads into his junior season. Stutsman bragged about Williams during SEC Media Days last week.

"Have you seen how fast that kid is?" Stutsman said. "He brings speed, man. He's a great coverage corner and he can do man or zone. Now he's kind of stepping into that leadership role. We've got a lot of new corners coming in, so having him and Woodi help a guy like Dez, who just got into the system... is just a veteran thing that you need from Gentry."

If Williams can stay healthy, that gives the Sooners two veterans with 46 combined starts manning the conrerback spots. This could be the season where the Tulsa native fully breaks out and emerges as one of the best DBs in the SEC. The Sooners really need him on the field.

2. Who else emerges from the pack?

Even if Washington and Williams are the presumed starters, the Sooners are still going to need others to step up. Kendel Dolby (475 snaps) and Kani Walker (428 snaps) ranked second and third, respectively, in cornerback snaps last season as Williams missed time with injury.

Dolby really emerged as the season went on and is a prime candidate for real playing time this fall. But he's an intriguing player to monitor considering they moved him back and forth between cornerback and cheetah during the spring. Will Dolby primarily stay at corner, or could the Sooners give him real reps at cheetah? Either way, Dolby will likely be a big part of the Sooners' defense.

But Dolby isn't the only option. If the Sooners are looking for other veterans, they've got two options in Walker — who played a ton last season — and Malone. Malone, a San Diego State transfer, has started 23 games and was a standout player during the spring and immediately made an impact, and figures to be a part of the rotation. Jocelyn Malaska didn't play much during his two seasons at Utah, but he's a former three-star prospect and an Oklahoma native.

As far as young players, there's a real log jam. The Sooners have multiple underclassmen pushing for playing time, including Jacobe Johnson, Makari Vickers, Jayden Rowe, Eli Bowen, Devon Jordan and Jeremiah Newcombe.

Johnson (79 snaps) and Vickers (61 snaps) all saw sporadic playing time last season as true freshmen. Rowe, a redshirt sophomore, missed nearly all of last season with an injury and is a often-forgotten part of the secondary, but he's a former four-star prospect who's always had potential. Newcombe, Bowen and Jordan are true freshmen, but they are highly-touted prospects who shouldn't be counted out. The main obstacle they face are the veterans ahead of them.

Even if Williams stays healthy, developing quality depth is going to be a huge task for Valai and the coaching staff. Fortunately, the Sooners have options.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

OUINSIDER POSITION GROUP SERIES

1. Running back

2. Wide receiver

3. Tight end

4. Defensive end

5. Defensive tackle

6. Offensive line

7. Quarterback

8. Cornerbacks

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9wb3NpdGlvbi1ncm91cC1vdmVydmlldy1jb3JuZXJiYWNrcyIs CiAgICBjc19mcGlkOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAg fSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVh dGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50 c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAg Ly8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28g d2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAi aHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJl bnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+ Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJk cmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJG JTJGb2tsYWhvbWEucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5ld3MlMkZwb3NpdGlvbi1ncm91 cC1vdmVydmlldy1jb3JuZXJiYWNrcyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTMwJmN2PTIuMCZj aj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2Nv cmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==