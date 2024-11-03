Postgame P: Maine, election season and the rule of cool

Advertisement

LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Maine

LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Maine

The Sooners kickoff against Maine at 11 a.m. Follow along for live updates and observations.

 • Jesse Crittenden
OU softball: Sooners prevail against MACU in the Gasso battle

OU softball: Sooners prevail against MACU in the Gasso battle

 • Jesse Crittenden
Greg Sankey warns SEC: 'Play football and stop with feign injury nonsense'

Greg Sankey warns SEC: 'Play football and stop with feign injury nonsense'

It appears that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey intends to address the issue of fake injuries with one fell swoop.

 • Bryan Clinton
Kickoff time moved for OU's clash with Maine

Kickoff time moved for OU's clash with Maine

Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma has moved up the kickoff time for Saturday's game against Maine to 11:00 a.m. CT.

 • Bryan Clinton
Jalon Moore ready for final season with the Sooners: 'Unfinished business'

Jalon Moore ready for final season with the Sooners: 'Unfinished business'

Jalon Moore knew exactly how he wanted to approach the offseason.

 • Jesse Crittenden

