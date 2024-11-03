Advertisement
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU vs. Maine
The Sooners kickoff against Maine at 11 a.m. Follow along for live updates and observations.
• Jesse Crittenden
Greg Sankey warns SEC: 'Play football and stop with feign injury nonsense'
It appears that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey intends to address the issue of fake injuries with one fell swoop.
• Bryan Clinton
Kickoff time moved for OU's clash with Maine
Due to inclement weather, Oklahoma has moved up the kickoff time for Saturday's game against Maine to 11:00 a.m. CT.
• Bryan Clinton
Jalon Moore ready for final season with the Sooners: 'Unfinished business'
Jalon Moore knew exactly how he wanted to approach the offseason.
• Jesse Crittenden
Postgame P: Maine, election season and the rule of cool
