Ranking OU football's opponents in 2023: Kansas
Editor’s note: This is part six in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia and SMU. This article previews Kansas, which is ranked No. 7.
For Kansas, 2022 was a huge step in the right direction.
The Jayhawks finished the season 6-7, marking their first campaign with more than five wins since 2009. It also exceeded their win total from the previous three seasons combined.
The Jayhawks opened the season with five consecutive wins, which included wins at West Virginia and against Iowa State.
However, the team slipped over the second half of the season, losing seven of their last eight games. A big reason for that, though, was an injury to starting quarterback Jalon Daniels that kept him out for several weeks. They nearly ended the season on a high note at the Liberty Bowl — their first postseason game since 2008 — but narrowly fell 55-53 in an overtime thriller against Arkansas.
But for the first time in over a decade, the Jayhawks have real momentum under third-year coach Lance Leipold, and there’s several reasons to believe they could be even better in 2023. They are returning several key players on both sides of the ball, including Daniels, and added 26 new players via recruiting and the transfer portal.
The Sooners will see the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Oct. 28. The last time the Sooners visited David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Sooners trailed 10-0 at halftime before escaping with a 35-23 win.
Here’s an overview of the Jayhawks and what the Sooners can expect in 2023:
OU Insider metrics
Significance: 6/10
Difficulty: 6/10
Entertainment value: 6/10
Total score: 18/30
* Last season, the two teams combined for 94 points in Norman. This year, the Sooners visit the Jayhawks in Week 9. David Booth Stadium is one of the smallest in the Big 12 — it seats around 47,000 — but if the Jayhawks find a rhythm again in 2023, it could prove to be a sneakily tough road game for the Sooners. Plus, it will likely be OU’s last trip to Lawrence for the foreseeable future.
OU/KU history
All time: OU leads series 80-27-6 (OU has won 18 straight)
Last meeting: Oct. 15, 2022, in Norman (OU won 52-42)
Kansas overview
2022 stats
Offense: 35.6 points per game (21st nationally)
Defense: 35.5 points allowed (124th nationally)
Key departures (2022 stats):
DL Lonnie Phelps (57 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 7 sacks)
Key returners (2022 stats):
QB Jalon Daniels (2,429 total yards, 66.1% completion, 25 total TDs, 4 INTs)
QB Jason Bean (1,280 passing yards, 64% completion, 18 total TDs)
RB Devin Neal (180 carries, 1,090 yards, 10 total TDs)
WR Luke Grimm (52 receptions, 623 yards, 6 TDs)
WR Lawrence Arnold (44 receptions, 716 yards, 4 TDs)
DB Kenny Logan Jr. (106 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 2 INTs)
LB Craig Young (60 tackles, 5.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks)
Key additions:
OL Logan Brown, Wisconsin, R-Jr. (former Rivals four-star recruit)
EDGE Dylan Brooks, Auburn, R-So (former Rivals four-star recruit)
Storylines
* Could the Kansas offense be the best in the Big 12?: The driver of the Jayhawks’ 2022 success was the offense. They finished second in the Big 12 in points per game and fourth in total offense (437.9 yards per game).
It's not far fetched to think the Jayhawks could be the conference's top offense in 2023, but the key is Daniels’ health. The dual-threat quarterback was the engine of the Jayhawks’ offense, and he totaled over 560 yards and six touchdowns in his last outing against Arkansas. The Sooners caught a break last season, as Daniels sat out with an injury. Jason Bean performed admirably in Daniels’ absence, but the Jayhawks need Daniels healthy if they want to reach their ceiling.
But Daniels isn’t the only key player returning — the Jayhawks will also have their leading rusher and top-three wideouts from last season.
* Can the Jayhawks end the Sooners’ winning streak?: Even though last season was a positive, it still included their 18th straight loss to the Sooners. The last time the Jayhawks beat OU was back in 1997.
With OU and Texas leaving the Big 12 in 2024, several teams in the conference have an opportunity to fill the power void in their absence. The Jayhawks have the talent and momentum to be even better in 2023. Ending a decades-long losing streak to the Sooners before they leave the conference would be another huge step in the right direction for the Jayhawks, and they have the opportunity to do it in front of their home crowd.
Analysis
The Sooners won a shootout in Norman the last time these teams met. Even on the road, this should be a game the Sooners win, though it wouldn’t be surprising to see another offense explosion for both teams. But they shouldn’t underestimate a Kansas team that has momentum, a ton of returning talent and motivation to beat the Sooners before they head for the SEC.