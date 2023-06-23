Editor’s note: This is part six in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia and SMU. This article previews Kansas, which is ranked No. 7.

For Kansas, 2022 was a huge step in the right direction.

The Jayhawks finished the season 6-7, marking their first campaign with more than five wins since 2009. It also exceeded their win total from the previous three seasons combined.

The Jayhawks opened the season with five consecutive wins, which included wins at West Virginia and against Iowa State.

However, the team slipped over the second half of the season, losing seven of their last eight games. A big reason for that, though, was an injury to starting quarterback Jalon Daniels that kept him out for several weeks. They nearly ended the season on a high note at the Liberty Bowl — their first postseason game since 2008 — but narrowly fell 55-53 in an overtime thriller against Arkansas.

But for the first time in over a decade, the Jayhawks have real momentum under third-year coach Lance Leipold, and there’s several reasons to believe they could be even better in 2023. They are returning several key players on both sides of the ball, including Daniels, and added 26 new players via recruiting and the transfer portal.

The Sooners will see the Jayhawks in Lawrence on Oct. 28. The last time the Sooners visited David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, the Sooners trailed 10-0 at halftime before escaping with a 35-23 win.

Here’s an overview of the Jayhawks and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: