Editor’s note: This is part three in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State and Tulsa. This article previews Iowa State, which is ranked No. 10.

The Iowa State Cyclones had one of the best stretches in program history from 2017-2021. They finished with a winning record in all five seasons — that includes a combined record of 39-25 — and even made a run to the Big 12 Championship game in 2020.

However, the Cyclones crashed back to earth last season. Matt Campbell’s squad finished with a 4-8 overall record and a 1-8 conference record, finishing dead last in the Big 12 standings.

A big reason for their disappointing season was their inability to win close games. Six of their eight losses came by seven or fewer points, which included a brutal 10-9 loss to Kansas State in October.

The Cyclones do have several key players returning from last year, but they don’t have many reinforcements coming. Their 2023 recruiting class ranked 41st nationally, per Rivals, and they’ve added just two players via the transfer portal.

The Sooners will matchup with the Cyclones in Norman on Sept. 30. Here’s an overview of Iowa State and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: