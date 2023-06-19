Editor’s note: This is part four in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa and Iowa State. This article previews West Virginia, which is ranked No. 9.

It’s been a tough four years for West Virginia coach Neal Brown.

The Mountaineers have had one winning season in four seasons under Brown, posting a 22-25 overall record during that span. It was another losing season in 2022, when the Mountaineers finished 5-7 (3-6 in Big 12) and ninth in the conference standings.

However, they did beat the Sooners, 23-20, at home with a game-winning field goal. It was the first time the Mountaineers defeated the Sooners since joining the Big 12 in 2023. That, in addition to the Sooners leaving the conference after next season, adds a little intrigue to their matchup in 2023, which will be played in Norman on Nov. 11.

It’s hard to know how much better the Mountaineers will be in 2023. They have the 44th-ranked recruiting class in the country, per Rivals, though they did add 12 players via the transfer portal. They also lost several key contributors from last seasons team.

Here’s an overview of West Virginia and what the Sooners can expect.