Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Tulane
Editor's note: This is part four in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Tulane, the Sooners' third game of the season.
At first glance, Tulane appears to be a non-conference game that can be glossed over. But considering the way the Green Wave have played the last two seasons, that'd be foolish.
The Green Wave are coming off back-to-back impressive seasons, finishing with a 12-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC in 2022 before following that up with 11-3 last year. Considering they finished with seven wins or fewer in every season from 2003-2021, the last two years have marked major steps forward for the program.
But, almost predictably, that success has led to less-than-favorable outcomes. Head coach Willie Fritz left for Houston during the offseason, and the Green Wave hired Jon Sumrall as a replacement. They're also losing starting quarterback Michael Pratt and most of their offensive production.
But they do return several notable players, and they added 23 players from the roster — including eight from Power 4 schools. The Green Wave should be in the mix for the American Conference title in 2024, and perhaps more.
Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect from Tulane in Week 3:
Game info
When: 2:30 p.m. CT, Sept. 14
Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: ESPN or ESPN2
OUINSIDER METRICS
Significance: 7.5/10
Difficulty: 6.8/10
Entertainment Value: 8/10
Total score: 22.3/30
There is some level of flux for Tulane heading into 2024. In addition to Sumrall, the Green Wave have new offensive and defensive coordinators, and their roster has been largely remade through the transfer portal.
But there's no reason the Green Wave can't be competitive in the American Conference, even with all of the changes. They have several Power 4 players and just enough returning production to be a worthy non-conference opponent.
This will also be the final non-conference game before the Sooners kick off SEC play against Tennessee. That'll put more pressure to win this one, and open the season 3-0.
Also, fans will likely remember the last time Tulane came into Norman, when they nearly rallied late in the game before the Sooners came away with a narrow 40-33 win.
2023 STATS
Offense: 26.4 points per game (71st nationally)
Defense: 20.5 points per game (24th nationally)
KEY DEPARTURES
QB Michael Pratt (2,406 passing yards, 27 total TDs, 5 INTs, 65.4% completion)
WR Chris Brazzell II (*44 rec, *711 yards, 5 TDs)
WR Lawrence Keys III (33 rec, 599 yards, *7 TDs)
DB Lance Robinson (43 tackles, *4 INTs)
KEY RETURNERS
RB Makhi Hughes (258 carries, 1,378 yards, 7 TDs)
TE Alex Bauman (35 receptions, 286 yards, 5 TDs)
LB Jesus Machado (98 tackles, 3.0 TFLs, 1 INT)
LB Tyler Grubbs (85 tackles, 7.5 TFLs, 3 sacks)
DL Patrick Jenkins (35 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble)
KEY ADDITIONS
WR Sidney Mbanasor (Utah)
OL Derrick Graham (Texas A&M)
WR Khai Prean (LSU)
QB Ty Thompson (Oregon)
WR Mario Williams (USC)
WR Shazz Preston (Alabama)
KEY TAKEAWAYS
Tulane has been an easy team to overlook during the preseason. Most outlets have them ranked well outside the top 25. ESPN's College Football Power Index Rankings have them at No. 69, with an projected record of 7-5.
However, it could be argued it'd be unwise to overlook the Green Wave too much.
No, they aren't likely to be a juggernaut. They dropped their three marque games last season (SMU, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech), and they've got a new staff and key players to replace. But their defense was legitimate last season, and they're returning most of their production from a year ago. They struggled a bit offensively, but they added former Oregon quarterback Ty Thompson, who was a Rivals five-star prospect in the 2021 class, and three wide receivers from Power 5 schools. Plus, they return running back Mahki Hughes. That could all prove to be a formula for a better offense in 2024.
Analysis
Assuming the Sooners don't stumble against Temple and Houston, they'll be heavy home favorites against Tulane. The Green Wave have been overlooked during the preseason, and they have a difficult game against Kansas State the week before they travel to Norman.
As long as the Sooners aren't looking ahead to Tennessee, they should be fine. But the Green Wave have enough talent to make things interesting if the Sooners aren't prepared. That's what happened in 2021, and they have a lot more talent than they did three seasons ago.