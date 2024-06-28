Editor's note: This is part four in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Tulane, the Sooners' third game of the season.

At first glance, Tulane appears to be a non-conference game that can be glossed over. But considering the way the Green Wave have played the last two seasons, that'd be foolish.

The Green Wave are coming off back-to-back impressive seasons, finishing with a 12-2 record and a Cotton Bowl victory over USC in 2022 before following that up with 11-3 last year. Considering they finished with seven wins or fewer in every season from 2003-2021, the last two years have marked major steps forward for the program.

But, almost predictably, that success has led to less-than-favorable outcomes. Head coach Willie Fritz left for Houston during the offseason, and the Green Wave hired Jon Sumrall as a replacement. They're also losing starting quarterback Michael Pratt and most of their offensive production.

But they do return several notable players, and they added 23 players from the roster — including eight from Power 4 schools. The Green Wave should be in the mix for the American Conference title in 2024, and perhaps more.

Here's a look at what the Sooners can expect from Tulane in Week 3: