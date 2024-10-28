Scouting report: Maine

At this point, Oklahoma just needs something. In this case, what they really need is a win.

This weekend's game against Maine presents a golden, and desperately-needed, opportunity at snagging a win.

The Sooners (4-4, 1-4) have lost their last three games by a combined 69 points, including last Saturday's 26-14 loss to Ole Miss. The Sooners actually held a 14-10 halftime lead before the Rebels outscored them 16-0 in the second half. With that loss, the Sooners are staring at the possibility of their first season without reaching a bowl game since 1998.

If the Sooners hope to reach six wins and go bowling, they have to win this weekend against their lone FCS opponent. The Sooners are a 34.5-point favorite against the Maine Bears (4-4, 2-3 CAA), who are coming off a 24-14 loss to Rhode Island.

It's a game that was specifically scheduled to give the Sooners a much-needed break before heading into a tough three-game gauntlet to end the year. But given how chaotic this season has become, and the real need to stabilize things for this season and moving forward, this game suddenly feels pivotal.

Here's a look at Maine: