Scouting report: Maine

Oklahoma moves to 4-4 on the season after 26-14 loss to Ole Miss
With Seth Littrell’s firing on Sunday, Oklahoma fans entered Saturday’s game against Ole Miss wondering: “Can interim
Halftime Huddle: OU flashes a competent offense
Brent Venables' squad is faring pretty well for a 20-point underdog.
LIVE GAME THREAD: OU at Ole Miss
Follow along with live updates from OU's game at Ole Miss (11 a.m. CT, ESPN).
OU-Ole Miss preview with RebelGrove's Neal McCready
To discuss Ole Miss' season so far, here's some insight from RebelGrove's Neal McCready.
At this point, Oklahoma just needs something. In this case, what they really need is a win.
This weekend's game against Maine presents a golden, and desperately-needed, opportunity at snagging a win.
The Sooners (4-4, 1-4) have lost their last three games by a combined 69 points, including last Saturday's 26-14 loss to Ole Miss. The Sooners actually held a 14-10 halftime lead before the Rebels outscored them 16-0 in the second half. With that loss, the Sooners are staring at the possibility of their first season without reaching a bowl game since 1998.
If the Sooners hope to reach six wins and go bowling, they have to win this weekend against their lone FCS opponent. The Sooners are a 34.5-point favorite against the Maine Bears (4-4, 2-3 CAA), who are coming off a 24-14 loss to Rhode Island.
It's a game that was specifically scheduled to give the Sooners a much-needed break before heading into a tough three-game gauntlet to end the year. But given how chaotic this season has become, and the real need to stabilize things for this season and moving forward, this game suddenly feels pivotal.
Here's a look at Maine:
GAME INFO
Time: 1:30 p.m. CT
Place: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: SEC Network+, ESPN+
Radio: 107.7 FM
SERIES HISTORY
Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams, and the first time the Sooners have faced a team from the state of Maine.
MAINE STATS
Scoring offense: 24.3 points per game
Scoring defense: 27.0 points per game
Total offense: 316.8 yards per game
Total defense: 363.9 yards per game
Rushing offense: 116.5 yards per game (3.4 YPC)
Rushing defense: 153.9 yards per game (4.8 YPC)
Passing offense: 200.3 yards per game (10.6 yards per completion)
Passing defense: 210 yards per game (12.3 yards per completion)
KEY PLAYERS
Carter Peevy, QB
Stats: 1,591 yards, 11 touchdowns, 4 INT, 70% completion
Brian Santana-Fis, RB
Stats: 280 yards, 55 carries, 5.1 YPC, 2 TD
Montigo Moss, WR
Stats: 42 receptions, 441 yards, 3 TD
Kesean Dyson, LB
Stats: 49 tackles, 2.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks
Xavier Holmes, DL
Stats: 47 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks
KEYS TO THE GAME
Offense, take shots down the field
Despite the issues in Ole Miss' secondary, the Sooners essentially never challenged them down the field. The Sooners' longest passing play was 20 yards. And this is despite Brenen Thompson — like he has all season — consistently beating his man down the field, and yet he wasn't targeted once.
If the Sooners can't find success down the field against Maine, then that says something about the state of this offense. The Bears are giving up over 12 yards per completion, and even with the Sooners' dealing with significant injuries at wide receiver, there is simply no reason why Jackson Arnold shouldn't be able to have plenty of success taking deep shots.
This isn't just about winning this game. The Sooners are simply going to have to take deep shots down the field in their remaining SEC games. They might as well practice now.
Play the young guys
It may be difficult to imagine the Sooners winning any game handily, but that's really what should happen this weekend. The Sooners are at home and have a massive talent advantage at every position group.
That means this should be a perfect opportunity to play the freshmen. Look no further than the offensive line, where guys like Eddy Pierre-Louis, Eugene Brooks and Isaiah Autry Dent should be able to see plenty of reps and still have the opportunity to redshirt, if that's what the coaching staff is hoping for.
But it's not just the offensive line. The Sooners could give guys like Michael Boganowski, Davon Jordan and Reggie Powers a bigger look on defense.
Either way, this game is an excellent opportunity for the young guys to play, and for the coaching staff to determine whether any of them should see more playing time in the final three SEC games this season.
