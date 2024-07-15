The 2024 SEC Media Days officially got underway on Monday morning, and with it, Oklahoma's baptism into the Southeastern Conference has begun. Brent Venables and the rest of the Oklahoma contingent will meet with media on Tuesday, but the buzz about the Sooners' addition to the SEC began almost simultaneously with the start of the event. From Greg Sankey and Nick Saban to opposing coaches, players, and media, here's what everyone had to say about Oklahoma entering its first year in the conference, where it just means more.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey (George Walker IV/AP)

Greg Sankey comments on his recent visit to Norman

"In both places you saw the passion for their programs play out, and then in individual interactions while I walked around campus, even running on Sunday morning in Austin or Monday morning in Norman with a logo on and people doing a double take. It was fun to see in those communities displays of the SEC logo, at a leadership level to have deep conversation about what the decision means for each campus and me talking about what it means for the conference. "I learned more about drone shows than I thought I would know, given the performances at both places, and I learned that both clearly meet what one of our athletics directors called the "it just means more" test.So that avid fan base that I spoke of earlier that is in backward looking surveys, both Oklahoma and Texas bring that same type of avid fan base to a set of peer universities and peer athletic programs. I also learned it's hot in a tuxedo in Norman, Oklahoma, on a football field late at night in July."

LSU head coach Brian Kelly on what stands out about OU

"The thing I was really impressed with (Brent) Venables' job was just the bounce back and the ability to overcome some adversity. Certainly as a first-time head coach, having some adversity and really learning on the job and coming back and having an outstanding season this past season. I think they've got a great quarterback. They're just another outstanding football team with a great history and tradition. I got the priviledge of playing them a few times when I was at Notre Dame. It's a great atmosphere. I played them when I was at Cincinnati. I think it's just a great tradition, a great program and I think (Venables) has done a great job, on the job, adjusting to being the guy. I think he's just done a great job."

Nick Saban sets the record straight with Texas

Shane Beamer reflects on his time as an Oklahoma assistant

“I had a great time there. Got great friends there. Literally just got a text message about an hour ago from Ryan Hybl, the golf coach… Very thankful that Coach Riley gave me an opportunity there. The opportunity to get connected and be with the Oklahoma program was a great opportunity. I made so many friends — friends for life. Our fans are so excited about going to Norman, Oklahoma.”

Beamer on what sets the SEC apart

"I can remember being at Oklahoma coaching tight ends, and you would be getting ready to play most Saturdays and there may be one or two players on the opposing defensive line that you have to be cognizant of... and then you come in this league, and it's six or seven."

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier

"It's a storied program, being a fan of college football getting to watch things. I was a big fan of Baker Mayfield, getting to watch him play and the talent that he had. I think both OU and Texas are storied programs. I think adding them into the SEC only does good for the game. It creates a more competitive environment in the already most competitive conference in college football. I think it's great for the conference and I think it's great for the game."