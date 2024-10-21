Advertisement

Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching

Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching

It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.

 • Jesse Crittenden
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data

Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.

 • Jesse Crittenden
Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker

Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker

OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss

Premium content
 • Parker Thune
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward

OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward

The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.

 • Jesse Crittenden

Published Oct 21, 2024
Seth Littrell is gone. Now what?
Jesse Crittenden  •  OUInsider
