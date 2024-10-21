Advertisement
in other news
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator
Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.
• Jesse Crittenden
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching
It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.
• Jesse Crittenden
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
• Jesse Crittenden
Post-Mortem P: Answering the tough questions after yet another clunker
OUInsider’s Parker Thune digs into the mailbag to address your questions about the Sooners’ second straight blowout loss
• Parker Thune
OU notepad: Venables, Littrell non-committal on starting QB moving forward
The OU coaches didn't give an indication regarding who would start at QB next weekend in Oxford.
• Jesse Crittenden
in other news
Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator
Seth Littrell has been relieved of his coaching duties.
• Jesse Crittenden
Jackson Arnold gets another shot at quarterback after Week 4 benching
It didn't seem like Jackson Arnold would get another opportunity. But he's made the case for another chance.
• Jesse Crittenden
South Carolina 35, OU 9: Takeaways from the Pro Football Focus data
Here's a look at the snap counts, performance grades and takeaways from the PFF data.
• Jesse Crittenden
Seth Littrell is gone. Now what?
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- S
- WR
- DT
- WR
- WR
- PRO
- CB
- OT
- APB
Advertisement
Advertisement