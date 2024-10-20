Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

Seth Littrell is out as the Sooners' co-offensive coordinator and play caller.

The firing of the Sooners' co-offensive coordinator comes on the heels of another disastrous offensive outing in Saturday's 35-9 loss to South Carolina. The loss dropped the Sooners to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.

In the interim, current co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley will be the Sooners' playcaller moving forward.

Venables had been non-committal about making an in-season staff change, both during Tuesday's press conference and after Saturday's loss. But it appears that Venables has seen enough from Littrell, who won't finish out his first season on staff.

Littrell spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst before he was elevated as the Sooners' new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last November following the departure of then-offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Finley, who had spent the last three seasons as tight ends coach, was also elevated to co-offensive coordinator.

However, Littrell spent just over 10 months on staff, and his departure was imminent as the Sooners' offense hit new lows. The Sooners rank 93rd in scoring offense (22.1 points per game), 125th in total offense (288.1 yards per game), 106th in rushing offense (111 yards per game), 112th in passing offense (176.4 yards per game) and 132nd in yards per play (4.1).