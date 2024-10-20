Seth Littrell relieved of duties as co-offensive coordinator

in other news
Seth Littrell is out as the Sooners' co-offensive coordinator and play caller.
The firing of the Sooners' co-offensive coordinator comes on the heels of another disastrous offensive outing in Saturday's 35-9 loss to South Carolina. The loss dropped the Sooners to 4-3 on the season and 1-3 in conference play.
In the interim, current co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley will be the Sooners' playcaller moving forward.
Venables had been non-committal about making an in-season staff change, both during Tuesday's press conference and after Saturday's loss. But it appears that Venables has seen enough from Littrell, who won't finish out his first season on staff.
Littrell spent the 2023 season as an offensive analyst before he was elevated as the Sooners' new co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last November following the departure of then-offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Finley, who had spent the last three seasons as tight ends coach, was also elevated to co-offensive coordinator.
However, Littrell spent just over 10 months on staff, and his departure was imminent as the Sooners' offense hit new lows. The Sooners rank 93rd in scoring offense (22.1 points per game), 125th in total offense (288.1 yards per game), 106th in rushing offense (111 yards per game), 112th in passing offense (176.4 yards per game) and 132nd in yards per play (4.1).
The Sooners opened the season with a 51-3 victory over Temple but since then, the numbers have been abysmal. The offense has averaged just 15.6 points per game since Week 1, and only once has the OU topped 291 yards in the last six outings. The non-conference schedule included a narrow 16-12 home victory over Houston, which saw the offense score zero points after halftime, and an unimpressive 33-19 win over Tulane.
The numbers have been worse in conference play, and Littrell's tenure appeared to be in jeopardy after disastrous offensive showings the last two weeks. The Sooners scored just three points and totaled 237 yards in a 31-point loss to Texas last weekend, then followed it with with 291 total yards and nine points against South Carolina.
The lack of stability at quarterback has also been a glaring issue. Jackson Arnold struggled the first four weeks after three first-half turnovers against Tennessee and was replaced by Michael Hawkins. But the offensive issues never improved, and Hawkins was benched on Saturday after committing three turnovers in the first six minutes against South Carolina.
In conference play, the offense has averaged 12.1 points per game and 260.3 yards per game. In his last public press conference, Littrell accepted responsibility for the Sooners' offensive woes.
"It's all unacceptable," Littrell said after Saturday’s loss. "We have to play much better all the way around, whether it's running the football or throwing the football or protecting the football or making decisions at the quarterback position. I hate it because I'll tell you ... the thing I hate and the thing that hurts me the most, I would say, is these guys work their ass off. They do. They come to work and grind and fight. They love each other and they stick together."
Now, Finley and the Sooners' offense are tasked with moving forward and will attempt to salvage a season that's gone sideways. It'll be new and unfamiliar territory for Finley, who has not been the primary play caller for a Division I program.
The Sooners are currently an 18-point underdog for next Saturday's contest at No. 18 Ole Miss.
