It was definite that Oklahoma would fall a bit in the AP Poll after two tough losses last week.

However, things still look good for the Sooners.

They landed at No. 15 in the latest AP Poll, dropping just six spots from last week. The Sooners are one of eight Big 12 teams ranked inside the top 25 — Kansas (No. 3), Houston (No. 5), Baylor (No. 9), TCU (No. 19), BYU (No. 20), Iowa State (No. 24) and Texas Tech (No. 25).