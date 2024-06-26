Former Campbell pitcher Isabella Smith announced her commitment to the Sooners on Tuesday. Smith becomes the third player to join the Sooners' class via the portal.

Though not a huge name, Smith is huge addition to an OU pitching staff that desperately needs depth.

Smith, entering her redshirt senior season, spent the last three seasons at Campbell University. Last year was her best season, posting a win-loss record of 26-7 in the circle with an ERA of 2.01 in 206.0 innings pitched, throwing 18 complete games with nine shut outs. She struck out 238 batters while allowing just 133 hits and 46 earned runs and limiting a .181 batting average to opposing hitters. The Fighting Camels finished with a 37-21-1 record and made a run to the Coastal Athletic Association championship.

She burst onto the scene at Campbell in 2023, finishing with an ERA of 2.65 with 241 strikeouts in 241 innings. She spent her first season at James Madison and redshirted.

The Sooners are losing 10 seniors from last season — including the key departures of Kelly Maxwell and Nicole May from the pitching staff — putting extra attention on adding reinforcements in the circle. With SJ Geurin transferring to Auburn, the Sooners currently have Kierston Deal, Paytn Monticelli and incoming freshman Audrey Lowry as the only pitchers on the roster. Fortunately for the Sooners, Smith brings plenty of experience to the pitching staff and now will potentially have an opportunity to fill a big role in 2025.

Smith is the third transfer player to commit to the Sooners, joining Utah outfielder Abby Dayton and North Carolina catcher Isabella Emerling. The Sooners now have two scholarships available.

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!