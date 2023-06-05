OKLAHOMA CITY — It’s not often that Tiare Jennings struggles to find a rhythm on offense.

But Monday's Women’s College World Series semifinal against Stanford had been that kind of game for Jennings.

Jennings failed to record a hit or get on base in her first four at-bats as the Sooners’ offense struggled to score against Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady. With the teams locked in a 2-2 tie in the top of the ninth, Stanford opted to walk Jayda Coleman prior to Jennings’ at-bat.

It was an unusual sight. But with two outs on the board, the Cardinal appeared to feel confident about their chances against Jennings.

The junior second baseman was up to the challenge.

Despite racking up two early strikes, Jennings sent Canady’s fourth pitch to right field for a double that scored two runs, breaking the tie.

Jennings’ clutch hit proved to be the difference, as it pushed the Sooners past Stanford, 4-2, in Oklahoma City. The win advances the Sooners to the WCWS Championship Series for the fourth year in a row.

And it may not have happened without Jennings’ timely RBI.

“I didn't know they were going to (walk) Jayda,” Jennings said. “It kind of didn't matter to me. Either way, I was going to have to find a way to either get on (base) or help my team as best I can. We talk about not being result oriented, and that's exactly what happened today.

“I didn't get the results I wanted earlier, and so what? I'm going to step in there and keep on swinging.”

That’s the mindset the Sooners needed against Canady.

Despite Canady’s standout performance against the Sooners in Thursday's first-round game, Stanford opted to start senior Alana Vawter in the circle. But after Coleman’s solo home run tied the game 2-2, Stanford inserted Canady into the game in the fifth inning.

The freshman pitcher got right to work, holding the Sooners to just two hits and zero runs over the next four innings. If not for OU’s own defense, led by stellar pitching from Jordy Bahl, the Sooners could’ve been in trouble.

“Amazing pitching staff,” OU shortstop Grace Lyons said of Stanford. “That's something we know coming into this World Series, we're going to get everyone's best. We love challenges, and we know we want to come in with the best game plan possible.”

In the ninth inning the Sooners got a much-needed spark from Lyons, who sent a lead-off double to left field. Coleman’s walk put two OU runners on base, leading the way for Jennings’ heroics.

“Tiare had some tough times, but she's one of the best hitters I've ever seen,” OU coach Patty Gasso said. “So all coaches pick their poison. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn't. Tiare has this ability to get locked in like nobody I've ever seen as well. Her swing just looked kind of easy. It looked pretty free and easy and ran right into it at the right time.”

Bahl made quick work of Stanford’s lineup in the bottom of the ninth, retiring the side in order to seal the win.

It was the second time in four days that the Sooners were stuck in a defensive battle with Stanford. In both games, it was timely hits that proved to be the difference.

And it now has Sooners just two wins away from their seventh national championship.

“We win a lot, and that's fabulous,” Gasso said. “But sometimes I think we're so used to taking it for granted, and this means a lot. This means a lot. To get to the championship game means a lot.”

The Sooners improve to 59-1 on the season and have now won 51 straight games. They will play the winner of tonight’s game between Tennessee and Florida State (6 p.m., ESPN) in the Championship Series.

The Championship Series begins at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday at USA Hall of Fame Stadium.