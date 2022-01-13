SSR: A New No. 1, Top 3

Oklahoma's in-state class has continued to develop as one of the state's most talent-rich and deep in recent memory. It's been a long time since we took a full inventory of the rankings and following the completion of the 2021 season and the all-star games it's time to take a final look at the class of 2022.

1. Talyn Shettron

Breakdown: It took him until the final moment of our state rankings but Shettron finally took home the top spot. He had another huge year for Santa Fe and topped it off with a very impressive performance at the Under Armour All-American game. As such it just makes him such a solid possibility to emerge as a standout in this class. Last Ranking: 2 Highest Ranking: 1 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 2 (2/16/2021)

2. Gentry Williams

Breakdown: Williams has a blend of length and speed that are rare traits even at the college level. He's a raw talent, particularly at corner, and though he is still putting the pieces of his game together it's impossible to miss the potential in his game. Williams missed much of his junior year due to a torn ACL but returned and played well as a senior seemingly getting his feet back under him more and more by the week. Last Ranking: 1 Highest Ranking: 1 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 2 (1/13/2022)

3. Robert Spears-Jennings

Breakdown: As a receiver we've always been a fan of Spears-Jennings but his length in the secondary is something he showed off in the spring and caught the attention of Oklahoma. However, he had a huge senior year, helping lead the Tigers to just inches short of the 6A-I state championship game. He followed that up with a big week at the Under Armour All-American game and forced a big jump forward. Last Ranking: 10 Highest Ranking: 3 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 11 (2/16/2021)

4. Jacob Sexton

Breakdown: Among players who had real growth seasons in 2020 look no further than the state's highest ranked offensive lineman since Brey Walker in 2018. Sexton was always thought of a talented guy who excelled a bit more technically than with just brute force. But as a junior his game got nastier and he played with more edge than we'd seen before. And as we've said time and time again, every time we Sexton he just gets better. That didn't slow down in Sexton's senior year when he took Deer Creek on a historic run to a state finals meeting with Bixby. Last Ranking: 3 Highest Ranking: 3 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 4 (1/13/2022)

5. Jayden Rowe

Breakdown: Rowe was one of the real breakout stars of the 2020 season. However, watching his tape there is a clear question of how it could have taken as long as it did to find stardom. Rowe's blend of size and physicality, along with more speed than just about anyone in the state gives him a lot of positional versatility in the college game. For some the question of 'where they will play' can be seen as a problem but for Rowe it's just kind of a matter of where he ends up. There's definitely a feeling his physical skills could even make this lofty ranking seem far too low. Last Ranking: 5 Highest Ranking: 5 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 6 (6/29/2021)

6. DeSean Brown

Breakdown: Heading into his junior season Brown was working at linebacker and kind of moving around the Choctaw defense. But when he found his home he really took off running with a massive year at defensive end. Brown shows off an explosive first step and a natural feel for the position. As a junior he was a bit of a tweener but filled out impressively as a senior and was, at times, absolutely dominant. Last Ranking: 6 Highest Ranking: 4 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 6 (2/16/2021)

7. Braylin Presley

Breakdown: Presley, the younger brother of 2020 Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley, put together a season for the ages for the Spartans as they ran to yet another state title. Presley is a multi-tooled offensive weapon who could play at running back, slot, and be a terror in the return game. As good as his brother was, and is, there is a feeling Braylin may be even more difficult to gameplan for. Last Ranking: 7 Highest Ranking: 7 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 7 (2/16/2021)

8. Jake Clifton

Breakdown: Clifton wasn't well known coming into the spring but after watching his tape several staffs couldn't help but notice the ultra-active linebacker. He is a modern day type of inside backer that will play well in space but has the toughness needed to close on ball carriers between the tackles. His senior clips flash elite instincts and he may be one of the big surprises of the class. Last Ranking: 16 Highest Ranking: 8 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021)

9. Jaleel Johnson

Breakdown: It's not in recent memory that a player with Johnson's upside would find himself as the state's No. 2 defensive lineman. Johnson is a long athlete with a nice first step and potential to play in several roles along the defensive line. He impressed everyone at the Dallas Rivals camp after which he saw offers start rolling in. Johnson followed it up with a strong senior year. As he continues to fill out he has as much upside as any in-state defender to head to Stillwater in some time. Last Ranking: 11 Highest Ranking: 9 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 23 (2/16/2021)

10. Chris McClellan

Breakdown: McClellan has always been a favorite for those who have seen him but as a junior he seemed to, in the middle of a pandemic, be putting it all together. McClellan is an explosive defensive lineman who was creating chaos in offensive backfields but in 2020 it seemed like he had developed more answers for blockers who could manage to keep up with him for quickness. The move to Owasso was a chance for him to face some higher-end competition and McClellan answered a lot of questions about where his best future may be along the defensive line. Last Ranking: 5 Highest Ranking: 4 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 10 (1/13/2022)

11. Jocelyn Malaska

Breakdown: Malaska has always had tremendous length and a lot of potential that shows up on tape. As a senior you started to see the physical tools start to meet up with the playmaking ability. He attacks the ball well and uses his great frame to be a matchup nightmare for receivers. He's still very raw but his natural tools aren't easy to come by. Last Ranking: 26 Highest Ranking: 11 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 33 (2/16/2021)

12. Gavin Freeman

Breakdown: Knowing that Freeman is the son of a former Oklahoma standout it's surprising that he came to notice so much later than he probably should have. Freeman is a skilled athlete who figures as a slot receiver in the college game but could do a wide variety of things thanks to his quickness and surprisingly physicality. This is a guy that may not be the biggest but don't let that fool your for a second, he competes hard and is more than willing to mix it up. Last Ranking: 20 Highest Ranking: 12 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 21 (2/16/2021)

13. C.J. Brown

Breakdown: Brown's yet another talented back in the state of Oklahoma. He shows off great vision and is a natural in open space. Brown isn't the biggest back but is plenty dangerous between the tackles. He has an easy change of direction and shows potential as a receiver. Last Ranking: 8 Highest Ranking: 8 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 13 (1/13/2022)

14. Maurion Horn

Breakdown: Horn got a lot of his early attention at cornerback and some still see him there but it's hard to ignore how good he has been for the Tigers as a running back. He's done a bit of everything for a good Broken Arrow team over the last three years and figures to be an early impact guy for the Red Raiders. Last Ranking: 9 Highest Ranking: 8 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 14 (1/13/2022)

15. Cade McConnell

Breakdown: As a sophomore McConnell showed promise but he's another player that seemed to piece things together considerably as a junior. He is improving his pad level and is a guy that, when on, plays with a nasty streak. He missed much of his senior season with an injury but given time to come back he could be a good one for the Gophers. Last Ranking: 12 Highest Ranking: 12 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 15 (1/13/2022)

16. Carson May

Breakdown: One of the sneakier members of the top 20. May has a great frame and is a solid athlete but what sticks out is for such a big guy, he gets the ball out quickly and is decisive with his reads. A player with his frame, arm, and tape shouldn't have had to wait so long to pick up an offer but there's a lot of ability with May to be a down field passer for the Hawkeyes. Last Ranking: 13 Highest Ranking: 13 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 16 (1/13/2022)

17. Corey Gordon

Breakdown: Gordon is a long and rangy athlete who could get some attention at receiver but it's at safety where he shows the most potential. Gordon is a natural at high-pointing the ball and attacks it any time it's possible. His length makes for a dangerous defensive weapon in the passing game. Last Ranking: 17 Highest Ranking: 17 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 27 (2/16/2021)

18. Nunu Campbell

Breakdown: Campbell offers prototypical size at cornerback and was a key piece of Holland Hall's historically dominant defense in 2020. A defense that allowed less than six points a game on their way to a bludgeoning 12-0 season. Campbell attacks the ball like a receiver when it's in the air and has the size and physical makeup that could easily slide to safety if need be. Last Ranking: 21 Highest Ranking: 16 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 21 (6/29/2021)

19. Gabe Brown

Breakdown: One of the more instinctive lineabackers to come out of Oklahoma in recent years. Unlike many that get tagged with that label Brown has the size and speed to match up with it. Brown blitzes well, looks comfortable dropping into zone coverage, and is physical upon arrival - Brown is one of the state's under appreciated gems. Last Ranking: 14 Highest Ranking: 10 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 19 (1/13/2022)

20. Duncan Parham

Breakdown: Parham is a player we'd like to see some more of going forward but the length and ability in pass coverage makes for an incredibly intriguing outside linebacker. He could work in a 3-4 scheme thanks to his range but it's hard to deny his fit as a 3-4 defender. He showed off a lot of ability at the Dallas Rivals camp even if he had some tough reps due to an absurdly good group of offensive tackles he faced. Last Ranking: 15 Highest Ranking: 15 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 20 (1/13/2022)

21. Mason Gilkey

Breakdown: Gilkey may be the state's smoothest receiver, his acceleration is easy, particularly impressive when you consider how long he is. He doesn't possess elite speed but he has the ability to get over the top and when he does he tracks the ball incredibly well. Last Ranking: 18 Highest Ranking: 15 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 21 (1/13/2022)

22. Andre Dollar

Breakdown: Dollar, unfortuntaely played very little of his junior season and it cost him a bit in the rankings. He also seemed unavailable through, at least, portions of the spring. But make no mistake, he is a player with a great frame and natural athleticism at tight end and though we never felt like we got to see him at full tilt he's still got plenty of upside. Last Ranking: 19 Highest Ranking: 13 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 22 (1/13/2022)

23. Tabry Shettron

Breakdown: Yeah, that name is no accident as his brother is currently at No. 1. But make no mistake this isn't about family relations. For quite some time one would see Talyn at a camp and see his brother hanging out and wonder how the impressive looking athlete wasn't on the field. Due to some unfortunate injuries his first two years at Santa Fe were a bit of a wash. But as a junior he started making plays. As a senior that growth continued and saw him become an intriguing prospect. Last Ranking: 22 Highest Ranking: 22 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 35 (2/16/2021)

24. Davis Dotson

Breakdown: Dotson is a player we've got earmarked as a potential riser in the class. He's got length and good feet on a frame that is still surprisingly light - if he is anywhere near his listed 290-pounds. Dotson has a lot of promise and a basketball background, he could be a prototypical super senior that really takes off in his final season. Last Ranking: 23 Highest Ranking: 23 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 24 (1/13/2022)

25. Eli McWilliams

Breakdown: McWilliams is a player that feels like he might be a touch low here in the rankings. He's a big guy with nice range and his length helps him sort through traffic far easier than most. He's an intriguing prospect who could see his notoriety rise. Last Ranking: 16 Highest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 25 (1/13/2022)

26. Xavin Lackey

Breakdown: Lackey has been talked about since he was a freshman for the Wolverines and while, at times, he wasn't having to work hard to live up to expectations as a junior you really saw it all come together. He's a big and physical guy who could play as an inside or outside linebacker. Last Ranking: 24 Highest Ranking: 24 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 26 (2/16/2021)

27. Lesharo Wildcat

Breakdown: Wildcat shows an explosive first step and as a promising defensive lineman with a wrestling background he is very intriguing as a defensive end. A massive jump up this list is possible. Last Ranking: 25 Highest Ranking: 19 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 27 (1/13/2022)

28. Dontierre Fisher

Breakdown: This is unfairly low for Fisher, a dynamic playmaker who is unbelievable to tackle in the open field. It's not so much about speed for Fisher but he's got a good spin move and the ability to run through arm tackles. Last Ranking: 28 Highest Ranking: 20 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 28 (6/29/2021)

29. Jordan Drew

Breakdown: Drew is a two-way standout who could fit into numerous colleges on either side of the ball. That said his length and interest in contact makes him an intriguing defensive back target. Last Ranking: 36 Highest Ranking: 29 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 36 (6/29/2021)

30. Max Brown

Breakdown: Brown is a quarterback who has a nice blend of skills and with some proper time to develop could becoming a highly functional MAC quarterback thanks to his ability to work both in the pocket and on the run. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 30 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 30 (1/13/2022)

31. Maliek Bogard

Breakdown: Bogard moved from Kansas City in late 2019 and never really got going at Okmulgee in 2020. But having seen him up close the potential is there for Bogard to become a high-end edge rusher. Due to some injuries and other issues Bogard never really got to show his full potential. Last Ranking: 29 Highest Ranking: 22 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 31 (1/13/2022)

32. Lane Parks

Breakdown: Parks has been part of the nearly run-exclusive offensive gameplan employed by the Millers the last few years. Parks has good athletic ability and could move up as he continues to show the tools to be a quality pass blocker. Last Ranking: 30 Highest Ranking: 29 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 32 (1/13/2022)

33. Jayson Smith

Breakdown: Smith is what some would try and label a 'throw back linebacker' thanks to his frame but make no mistake he's a guy who can run well and has the type of speed to work in the modern game. That said, there's no doubt he's most dangerous when coming up and defending the run and has the physicality to play between the tackles. Last Ranking: 31 Highest Ranking: 31 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 38 (2/16/2021)

34. Lane Williams

Breakdown: Williams is a guy with a great frame and the ability to move well laterally. He's still figuring it all out but guys with his size and athletic ability always have a chance to emerge. Last Ranking: 32 Highest Ranking: 32 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 34 (1/13/2022)

35. Collin Matteson

Breakdown: It's not every year we've had an OCS prospect on the state rankings but Matteson is a prospect who is capable of making an impact on either side of the ball and it's a testament to the talent of the 2022 class that he's where he is in this ranking. Matteson works for OCS on both sides of the ball but it's as a safety where his potential seems to be highest. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 35 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 40 (2/16/2021)

36. Will Thomas

Breakdown: Thomas is a massive offensive tackle for the Redskins that missed some of the attention he might have received as a junior. As a senior though he put together some nice tape and found his way to some FBS attention. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 36 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 36 (1/13/2022)

37. Scott Pfieffer

Breakdown: Pfieffer has put together two solid years for Santa Fe and man when he lets it fly he can really deliver some impressive throws. He has to clean up his game a bit but when he can drive on the ball Pfieffer can make an impression. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 37 (1/13/2022) Lowest Ranking: 37 (1/13/2022)

38. Brycen Ellisor

Breakdown: Ellisor was one of the finds during the initial statewide tape breakdown. He is incredibly twitchy and could play in a number of roles along the defensive line. It's his ability to be scheme diverse that may be one of his most attractive traits as a recruitable player. Last Ranking: 33 Highest Ranking: 17 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 38 (1/13/2022)

39. Marcus Dockins

Breakdown: It's a pattern for the class of 2022 in-state but yet another impressive athlete with great size. Dockins is definitely at his best working vertically but he's got better feet than most guys his size and can change direction with fluidity. Last Ranking: 34 Highest Ranking: 34 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 39 (1/13/2022)

40. A.J. Brown

Breakdown: The latest in a line of Trojans defensive tackles who might be an inch or two shorter than is the 'prototype' but is far more productive than many of those prospects who fit that title. Brown is incredibly active with a great motor and is near impossible to move off the spot. Last Ranking: 37 Highest Ranking: 37 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 40 (1/13/2022)

41. Trevor Lorenz

Breakdown: Lorenz is a big receiver with nice hands and for a guy with his length moves surprisingly well in and out of his breaks. Last Ranking: 38 Highest Ranking: 38 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 41 (1/13/2022)

42. Chase Faber

Breakdown: Faber is an outstanding player between the tackles but has more range than he typically gets credit for. He's a physical tackler and has a great nose for the ball. Last Ranking: 39 Highest Ranking: 39 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 42 (1/13/2022)

43. David Rowaiye

Breakdown: Rowaiye has great length and a lot of natural ability but as we saw the Dallas Rivals camp he's still quite raw. As he learns to better us his hands and how to really attack blockers who have comparable skills he could be a guy we look back on and realize was undervalued. Last Ranking: 40 Highest Ranking: 40 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 43 (1/13/2022)

44. Gavin Frakes

Breakdown: Frakes put together a really strong senior season for North and his size and ability to deliver the ball on time saw him pick of plenty of attention as a senior. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 44 (1/11/2022) Lowest Ranking: 44 (1/11/2021)

45. Kyron Downing