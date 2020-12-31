Every play matters in a college football game but some do a better job of explaining what happened than others. Here are the 10 plays that told the story of OU’s 55-20 dismantling of Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. No. 6 OU 55, No. 7 Florida 20 Play No. 1: Marvelous Marvin strikes early OK, let’s have some fun. Very first drive, as has been the case repeatedly this season, the Sooners offense is rolling. It didn’t take long for Spencer Rattler and Marvin Mims to connect for one more touchdown in 2020. The question what was going to matter first? The blown coverage by Florida or the blitz that sped up the process for Rattler. In the end, OU won out and Rattler found Mims in the back right corner of the end zone for the 27-yard score. “On that first possession I caught, it was kind of a busted coverage. And we kind of saw it from the get-go,” Mims said. “The safety was late rolling over. I ran my route. Spencer [Rattler] put it in the perfect place, and all I had to do was catch the ball. But to be able to come here and contribute the way I have this season, it's all to the coaches and to the other players on the team. “It's not easy coming in here as a freshman and trying to prove a point to the other guys. But the guys in the receiving room, they help me every day, help me with my routes, help me with understanding the game a lot better.”

Play No. 2: Norwood’s feel-good story continues Want some more? Come along. On the second play from scrimmage for Florida, Heisman finalist quarterback Kyle Trask went for a throw to the sideline, and there was Tre Norwood one more time. Not only intercepting the pass but going 45 yards for the touchdown. The first defensive touchdown of the season for the Sooners. Norwood’s return was a nice story heading into 2020, but he’s turned into one heck of a defensive playmaker. “It's been a great journey. I tell people all the time, I wouldn't change,” Norwood said. “Just being strong in my faith and knowing everything happens for a reason. Just trusting in above and putting my head down and working. Just being close, creating those bonds on and off the field, it's something that is special.”

Play No. 3: Washington leaves his mark What a difference a year makes. In the Peach Bowl, defensive back Woodi Washington was forced to come in under terrible circumstances and did all he could. This time around, he was ready. And just like when he had an INT in the end zone vs. Texas, Washington did it again vs. Florida in basically the same way. His pick was the third of Trask in the first quarter. “It's definitely exciting. I learned a lot from that LSU game last year. Just to keep my head up and just trust in God, and look where He got me now,” Washington said. “That was an exciting moment for sure that I actually got to play a lot in this game, just throughout the year.”

Play No. 4: Oh, that call to Wease is gonna be good Perhaps the craziest part of this game was thinking at 17-13 that OU was in danger. The defense was beat up, tired. The offense was stagnant, not executing. We’ve called this telling the story for years and mentioned several plays, but if you ask me, this is the play that turned the whole game around. Facing a third-and-four at the Florida 36 yard line, you could see the short crossing route opening up for Theo Wease. You knew it was going to be a first down, what you didn’t know was Wease was going to make some moves in space and go the rest of the way for the touchdown to give OU the 24-13 lead before eventually going up 31-13 at half.

Play No. 5: Remember this guy? It was only two catches and one of them even lost a yard, but it just felt like that’s the type of way Trejan Bridges wanted to end 2020. Not on the bench, not suspended, but making a 20-yard catch that gave you an idea of what he might be able to do moving forward in 2021. His second catch was the catalyst to the Sooners putting the finishing touches of the first half that culminated with Rattler’s touchdown run.

Play No. 6: McGowan breaks one One carry, 73 yards, well, that’ll do just fine for freshman running back Seth McGowan. OU entered the game with just one carry of 30 yards or more this season. That ended in a huge way in the second half with McGowan’s 73-yard burst. “I was proud of him. It's been a every player's first year is always not easy,” Riley said. “Seth got a lot of playing time for us early when so many of our guys were out. Probably wasn't quite ready for all we had to do. He really fought and did a good job, and he's had a chance to take a step back and get behind the scenes and learn and work. He's gotten better throughout this.” That wasn’t all McGowan did as he actually led OU in receiving in catches (3) and yards (70).

Play No. 7: Stevenson imposes will And here’s where the will was officially sapped away from Florida. OU was up 34-13 at this point in the third quarter but still one play here or there and you could see it becoming competitive again. But not to be against Rhamondre Stevenson. No clue if it’s his final game, but it was one heck of an effort. In being named the Offensive MVP, Stevenson rushed for 186 yards on 18 carries, including a highlight-worthy touchdown run. “The SEC, they're big, physical. We knew what we had in front of us,” Stevenson said. “We just went out there and executed, just played physical, played hard, and came out on top.” With OU up 41-13, it was just about finishing strong. And Brian Asamoah was more than happy to help…

Play No. 8: Asamoah says ‘not today’ to Gators … Here is that help. OU is up 41-13 as the fourth quarter begins and Florida is threatening. On fourth-and-goal, it’s actually a pretty good play design. Feels like it’s gonna work, and then linebacker Brian Asamoah absolutely blows it up. “We came here we decided we're going to be a team on a mission,” Riley said. “We said we were going to finish no matter what happened. That we wanted to make a statement with the way that we play, and we didn't want that to be just a part-time statement.” It was a banner night for Asamoah, who also had one of the interceptions in the first quarter. That type of defensive stand is the type of pride, the type of swag OU fans have been wanting to see from the defense in a long time.

Play No. 9: SEC, SEC, SEC It’s just a Rattler run, what’s the big deal? Glad you asked. What turned out to be Rattler’s final drive of the game saw him bust out a big run after scrambling to get free. As he was brought down toward the OU end zone of fans, the SEC, SEC chant started to rain down at AT&T Stadium. “Florida, they were a good matchup, but they aren't the Big 12,” defensive lineman Isaiah Thomas said. “They are not the Oklahoma Sooners. So we definitely take pride in who we are and what we do. And I'm with these boys 100 percent behind them and I know they're behind me. So I'm riding with 'em.” Rattler connected with Charleston Rambo on a TD pass later in the drive to close out his four-touchdown night.