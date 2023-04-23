You could argue if any of the plays in the Oklahoma spring game actually matter, but there were some that should give Sooner fans some excitement. Here are the five plays that told the story of the annual spring game. White 84, Red 82 Play No. 1: Bowen makes his appearance If you were looking for one play, a single play from the game to highlight, this would be it. Freshman safety Peyton Bowen winning the one-on-one vs. wide receiver Andrel Anthony and making the interception on Dillon Gabriel’s deep pass. As soon as Gabriel let the ball go, you could see the roles reverse a little bit. Bowen reacted so quickly and located the ball to where he never gave Anthony a legitimate chance to make a play. “Peyton made an unbelievable play down the sideline,” offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby said. “I think that's as good of a play as I've seen a guy. He immediately gets his eyes back on the ball and becomes the receiver and makes an unbelievable play.” Bowen added three tackles and the pick.

Play No. 2: McCullough shows what he can do These next two plays highlight a couple of transfers showing they’re more than just what they’re known for. With Dasan McCullough, everybody is excited about what he was able to do as a pass rusher as a true freshman. But to play the Cheetah at a Brent Venables level, McCullough is going to have to do more than that. He’ll need to show his ability to play in space. He did that here on a fourth down pass breakup that would have gained the first down if the reception was made. “It feels great. It’s been since high school. But it feels great,” McCullough said. “I feel natural doing it. It doesn’t really feel uncomfortable like some people would think. I enjoy it a lot.” McCullough had three tackles and the PBU.

Play No. 3: Pearson denies Stogner Then this play displays how safety transfer Reggie Pearson is a lot more than just a hitter. Oh, Pearson can hit, but this pass breakup in the end zone was a really nice play. Good call by the offense, Austin Stogner looks like he should be open toward the sideline and has enough room to bring it in. But Pearson is there to deny it. “Again, going back to humility — he’s jumped right in, he’s worked his tail off and at the same time approached it with the right attitude, so proud of him,” defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. Pearson had seven tackles and a tackle for loss.

Play No. 4: Gabriel finds rhythm Eventually, the offense and quarterback Dillon Gabriel found its way. Gabriel threw three touchdown passes in the second quarter. This first one to Jalil Farooq was a beauty of a call by Jeff Lebby. He had Farooq, Drake Stoops and Austin Stogner all lined up on the same side of the field, directly behind each other. Stogner came in motion. Stoops stopped as if he was going to catch a quick one and Gabriel pump faked that way, allowing Farooq to run open down the sideline for the 13-yard touchdown. “He knows he just touched the surface of what he really can do,” said Gabriel about Farooq. “But most importantly just his confidence, playing meaningful snaps in the whole season. He’s really confident in what he can do and we need that.”