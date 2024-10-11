Advertisement
in other news
Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series
OU softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday. Here's a look at takeaways, notes and stats.
• Jesse Crittenden
First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday
As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.
• Jesse Crittenden
Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3
The linebacker duo have really emerged in their third year with the Sooners.
• Jesse Crittenden
Trace Ford emerging for OU's defense in 'hybrid' role
Ford always had a feeling he could handle more responsibility. This year, he's proven he can.
• Jesse Crittenden
OU notepad: Dasan McCullough will 'have to play a role' against Texas
The Sooners could get a boost from McCullough's return this weekend.
• Jesse Crittenden
in other news
Takeaways, notes from the Sooners' second Battle Series
OU softball played its second Battle Series of the fall slate on Wednesday. Here's a look at takeaways, notes and stats.
• Jesse Crittenden
First availability report for OU-Texas released Wednesday
As expected, the availability report includes a slew of familiar names for the Sooners.
• Jesse Crittenden
Kobie McKinzie, Kip Lewis making big strides in Year 3
The linebacker duo have really emerged in their third year with the Sooners.
• Jesse Crittenden
The matchups that will define this year's Red River Rivalry
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Oklahoma
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- OT
- S
- WR
- DT
- WR
- WR
- PRO
- CB
- OT
- APB
Advertisement
Advertisement