Though pledged to Oklahoma, Jaden O'Neal to take several other visits

He's no stranger to the competitive camp circuit out on the West Coast, but Jaden O'Neal nonetheless experienced something new on Saturday.

For the first time since moving to the state of Oklahoma, the Sooners' blue-chip quarterback commit went toe-to-toe with some of the finest quarterback prospects in the Mid-South. O'Neal, with a pair of his new Mustang (Okla.) High teammates in tow, headed down to Austin for the Elite11 regional and spent the afternoon showcasing his elite arm talent. And afterward, he expressed in no uncertain terms that he's enjoying his new digs.

“It’s definitely a blessing to be in a hometown nearby to your dream school; it’s definitely a blessing," O'Neal remarked. “A state championship; that’s what we’re shooting for, constantly working [day] in and out. I brought a couple of my guys, Jaytee Johnson and Jaden Johnson. So I was able to throw to those guys today. Just trying to build the chemistry, even outside football — just hanging out, starting to learn their tendencies and how to communicate with them.”

O'Neal has been committed to Oklahoma since June of 2024, and earlier this month, he moved halfway across the country from California to play his senior year in the Sooners' backyard. He's a firm believer in what Brent Venables is building in Norman, and says the head ball coach's message to him has never changed.

“Just continue to develop, continue to maintain relationships with other guys that you’re trying to get in the class, and just continue to grind," O'Neal said of the feedback from Venables. "That’s the biggest thing. Can’t get caught up in trying to chase the bag, but at the end of the day, just keep the main thing the main thing.”