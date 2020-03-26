Welcome to OU: Mikey Henderson
As Oklahoma spring practice has been halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), SoonerScoop.com looks back to January interviews with the 11 mid-year enrollees from OU’s 2020 class and their thoughts as they were arriving for the semester.
Welcome to OU – H-Back Mikey Henderson.
There is no doubt Henderson could have found a home at smaller schools playing quarterback. Heading into his junior season, he was still participating at camps at the position.
But when Lincoln Riley says he sees a future for you in his offense, well, you’re more than happy to make that type of adjustment.
Henderson went as all-in as you could in transitioning from a quarterback to an all-around threat during his senior season. He knew H-Back was going to be his role when he arrived in Norman, and he was eager to show he was made for that role.
“I was really happy how it went,” Henderson said. “I was able to show a lot of versatility and exactly what I can do. I’m an athlete.”
Henderson rushed for 386 yards on 54 attempts (7.1 average) with eight touchdowns and showed he does indeed have some hands. He had 24 receptions for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns.
It became pretty obvious that OU was going to be his landing spot last spring, but there was one school that kept hanging around.
If Henderson wasn’t headed to Norman, then he would be in Athens right now as a freshman for Georgia. In part because the Bulldogs saw a different position for him.
“Georgia saw me as a tight end,” Henderson said. “That gave me a lot to think about. But at the end, I still stuck with OU. I loved it at Georgia, but it’s just different at OU.”
Between Riley and H-Backs coach Shane Beamer, Henderson received a strong push by the staff and they let him know how creative they think they can get with him in that position.
The blueprint for Henderson during his recruitment was former OU H-Back Dimitri Flowers. Riley and Beamer spent a lot of time having Henderson watch Flowers’ film, and they believe Henderson can have that same type of impact.
“We have a great relationship,” Henderson said. “They want me to be the H-Back. Put me in the slot, move me outside. The more I show them what I can do, the more they’re gonna allow me to do.”
Henderson won’t be asked to carry the load right off the bat, and he’ll have a couple of good upperclassmen to learn from in Jeremiah Hall and Brayden Willis. Two different players that have different strengths but bring a lot to the table.
Even if that means waiting a bit, Henderson isn’t concerned. Again, if Riley sees a future for you in his offense, patience is OK.
“You look at Georgia’s offense and you look at OU’s offense,” Henderson said. “I mean, c’mon, there’s no comparison there. No comparison. Boomer Sooner.”