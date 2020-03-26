As Oklahoma spring practice has been halted by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), SoonerScoop.com looks back to January interviews with the 11 mid-year enrollees from OU’s 2020 class and their thoughts as they were arriving for the semester.

Welcome to OU – H-Back Mikey Henderson. There is no doubt Henderson could have found a home at smaller schools playing quarterback. Heading into his junior season, he was still participating at camps at the position. But when Lincoln Riley says he sees a future for you in his offense, well, you’re more than happy to make that type of adjustment. Henderson went as all-in as you could in transitioning from a quarterback to an all-around threat during his senior season. He knew H-Back was going to be his role when he arrived in Norman, and he was eager to show he was made for that role. “I was really happy how it went,” Henderson said. “I was able to show a lot of versatility and exactly what I can do. I’m an athlete.” Henderson rushed for 386 yards on 54 attempts (7.1 average) with eight touchdowns and showed he does indeed have some hands. He had 24 receptions for 559 yards and 10 touchdowns.