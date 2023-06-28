Editor's Note: This is the latest installment in a series examining every Oklahoma position group heading into 2023. The previous installments covered wide receiver, running back, linebacker, defensive end, safety, tight end, cornerbacks and interior defensive line.

Special teams can be an ignored aspect of football, but it’s been a significant priority for Oklahoma under head coach Brent Venables.

The third phase of the game played a significant role last season for the Sooners. It was Michael Turk’s passing touchdown to Zach Schmit on a fake field goal that played a big role in the Sooners’ 27-13 win over Iowa State. However, crucial missed field goals helped bury OU in a couple different games.

Heading into fall camp, the Sooners have plenty of questions on special teams. Turk, OU's starting punter the last two seasons, is gone. Wide receiver Marvin Mims, who served as OU’s primary punt returner the past two seasons, is gone, too. Schmit’s inconsistent play last season also puts a question mark at kicker.

Here’s a look at the biggest questions facing the Sooners’ special teams units in 2023:

1. Does Schmit retain the starting job at kicker?

2022 was an up-and-down season for the Oklahoma City native.

Schmit played a helping role in several games. In addition to his touchdown against Iowa State, he also made all three of his field goals, contributing 16 of the team’s 27 points. He also made all 53 of his extra point attempts in 2022.

But he made just 12 of his 18 field goal attempts, ranking eighth in the Big 12 in field goal percentage. There were some critical misses in there, too. He went just 1-of-3 against West Virginia, and his 34-yard miss in overtime against Texas Tech proved particularly costly.

Schmit returns in 2023 for his redshirt junior season. He attempted all three PATs in the spring game and the only field goal, making one from 31 yards out. But it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Sooners give Gavin Marshall or Redi Mustafaraj an opportunity during fall camp.

2. Who replaces Mims as punt returner?

Mims didn’t return a lot of punts but was effective when he did. He returned 20 punts the past two seasons, totaling 269 yards.

But with Mims gone, the Sooners have to replace him.

A lot of players saw reps during spring practices. That includes OU wide receivers LV Bunkley-Shelton, Andrel Anthony and Gavin Freeman, along with safeties Peyton Bowen and Billy Bowman and running back Chapman McKown. Wide receivers Jaquazie Pettaway and Brenen Thompson could also see some opportunities.

Bunkley-Shelton has been a punt returner since last season and returned one punt for eight yards. Bowen saw plenty of reps at Guyer High School and made several highlight plays as a punt returner.