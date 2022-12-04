For Oklahoma, you have some pretty easy ones to check off as Sooners that won’t play in the Cheez-It Bowl vs. No. 13 Florida State on Dec. 29 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Instead of knowing the whole team will be getting ready, the reality is between opting out of the game and the transfer portal, it varies from team to team.

Bowl season means a much different thing nowadays. Not saying that’s a bad thing, but it’s definitely a new thing.

Head coach Brent Venables confirmed running back Eric Gray, offensive tackles Wanya Morris and Anton Harrison and defensive lineman Jalen Redmond will not be participating.

Gray, Morris and Redmond have been selected for the Senior Bowl and have been battling their own second-half injuries. Harrison was banged up last week in overtime and announced he will enter the NFL Draft a few days ago.

“Eric Gray was banged up for most of the last part of the season and fought through it,” said Venables on a Zoom call Sunday afternoon. “Proud of him and thankful for him. Anton (Harrison) also had a lower-body injury in that loss to Texas Tech and Wanya had a concussion and is still recovering from that.

“I’m excited about all the guys that will be part of the team and are not in the portal. We have a great opportunity sitting in front of us. That group of guys that will get on the plane and go down to Orlando can’t be more excited about this opportunity.”

Outside of that, the last week has been about the transfer portal. A number of Sooners have said they’re going to enter when the window opens Monday, including true freshman quarterback Nick Evers.

Venables, though, was pretty blunt about it. Outside of wide receiver Theo Wease, who leaves as a grad transfer, this is the same OU team the fans have seen all season.

“I think the guys that are in the portal or will get in the portal – we had Theo Wease and he’s looking to be a starter somewhere,” Venables said. “The other guys really had not been able to carve out a niche and did not contribute in any way in regards to on the field play.

“The guys, in regards to playing, are the guys who have been playing all year. J-Red, on defense, is the one and will get ready for the Senior Bowl. He was in a group of guys that rotated all year. Then on offense, we’ve been fortunate to get Jovantae Barnes some really good time. Marcus was a little banged up late. Hoping to get him back at running back as well.”

This is not an OU issue, but a college football issue. Florida State head coach Mike Norvell gave his own update as to what’s going on with the Seminoles, who enter the game on a five-game winning streak.

“We're going to continue to evaluate that as we go through the bowl practices,” Norvell said. “I know a couple of guys who have already come out with statements of their availability. There's things that we will continue to discuss. I'm excited about the way the guys have been working and will continue to work leading up to our bowl prep.”

Norvell talks Sooners

No team in the ACC finished stronger than FSU. After a rough patch losing three in a row and teetering at 4-3, the Seminoles found their groove. Winners of five in a row, FSU has scored at least 38 points in all of those games.

FSU gets to stay home, in a way, making the trip from Tallahassee to Orlando, and Norvell recognizes how big the brand names are.

“It's going to be a challenge for our guys. They've had some close contests throughout the season,” Norvell said. “It's what you want toward the end of the year. You work hard in a bowl game and you work hard to earn a bowl game. To be able to have a matchup against a very talented team, it's something that our players are going to be excited about.”

Back to Florida for Gabriel

Welcome back to Florida for OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel, of course, was the starting quarterback for Central Florida from 2019-21 and gets to return to the state for the bowl game.

Gabriel saved his best OU outing for his last, throwing for more than 400 yards and six touchdowns albeit in an overtime loss at Texas Tech.

Norvell knows his defense will have to be at its best.

“Oh, he’s an extremely talented quarterback,” Norvell said. “And you see the way that he's played this year. I mean, he just continues to get better. I mean, just his vision, you know, his arm talent, you know, the things that he can do.

“He just has that natural playmaking ability that shows up throughout the course of a game. I think they do a great job in their offensive scheme and trying to utilize their personnel with Coach Lebby.”