OU notepad: R Mason Thomas explains decision to return for senior year

NORMAN — Amid uncertainties surrounding Oklahoma's roster at the end of last season, R Mason Thomas was at the top of the list.

The standout defensive end struggled with injuries his first two seasons, but finally stayed healthy in 2024. He was arguably the Sooners' most impactful defender, starting 11 games while ranking fifth in the SEC in sacks.

With the Sooners' disappointing 6-7 record, and Thomas' standout season, there was speculation that he could declare for the NFL Draft. That speculation went on for weeks, until he finally announced via social media on January 6 that he was returning for his senior year.

During Monday's media availability, Thomas explained the thought process that led to his return.

"I sat down with my coach," Thomas said. "We went through all the film, just wanted to see what I could work on. It was a lot of things I could work on. Not a complete player. And then we were looking at the edge rushers in the draft, and I ultimately just talked to God and decided to come back."

Thomas put plenty of elite moments on tape last season, as he finished with 23 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery while leading the team in tackles for loss (12.5), sacks (9.0). He was particularly disruptive in the fourth quarter against Tulane, which included three sacks and a strip sack. He also had two sacks against Auburn and generated the pressure that led to Kip Lewis' game-winning pick-six. He also recorded a sack and two tackles for loss in the win over Arkansas.

Most importantly he stayed healthy, logging the fourth-most snaps on the defense (529). As a pure pass rusher, he was one of the most elite in the SEC — his pass-rush grade (87.2) ranked 18th nationally among players who logged at least 200 snaps.

But heading into his senior year, Thomas knows there's other areas where he can improve.

"I wanted to focus on my run game, so with that I needed to add weight, power, lean muscles," Thomas said. "So I got with the nutrition and strength staff to get me right... I went from like 240 (pounds) to 249.

""Just gotta stay with the routine. It's hard to, because it's my third spring, my fourth year, so the consistency is just find the routine and stick with it."