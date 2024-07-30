PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTFIQllKTDBGWkonLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

Position group overview: Special teams

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Editor's note: With fall camp just a few weeks away, OUInsider will give an overview of each position group and where things stand. The 11th and final installment focuses on special teams.

Special teams hasn't exactly been an area of strength for the Sooners over the last couple of seasons. Brent Venables even acknowledged it last week during the annual coaches luncheon.

But there's a real sense of urgency to kick things into gear. The Sooners ranked 127th nationally in special teams efficiency last season. They can't afford to have the same mistakes in the SEC.

The good news for OU fans is that Venables made real efforts to improve things during the offseason. He hired Doug Deakin from San Diego State as special teams coordinator, and Deakin's units ranked inside the top 10 in efficiency the last three seasons. The Sooners also brought in kicker Tyler Keltner from Florida and signed Moore native Liam Evans.

The real questions surround the place kicker and returner spots. Luke Elzinga won the punting job for good last season and averaged over 45 yards per punt, and figures to resume his starting role this fall.

Here's an overview of the Sooners' special teams:

PROJECTED DEPTH CHART

OU Special Teams
Position Player 1 Player 2 Player 3

Punter

Luke Elzinga

Josh Plaster

Kicker

Tyler Keltner

Zach Schmit

Kick Returner

Jalil Farooq

Deion Burks

Gavin Sawchuk

Punt Returner

Peyton Bowen

Dez Malone

QUESTIONS

1. Can Tyler Keltner bring real productivity to the kicking spot?

Schmit's issues the last two seasons are no secret. He's made 27 of his 39 field-goal attempts (69%), and last season he made just six of his 10 kicks from beyond 30 yards. Most notably, he missed some kicks that proved horribly costly over the past two seasons.

The saving grace for Schmit is that he's made all 120 of his extra-point attempts. But the reality is that the Sooners need better production in the SEC.

That's where Keltner comes in. Now, he only attempted one field goal last season in his lone year at Florida State, but he made 56 of his 74 attempts (76%) in his four seasons at East Tennessee State and all 132 of his PAT attempts. In 2022, he made 17 of his 20 attempts from inside 50 yards.

All of that suggests a more reliable track record compared to Schmit. That's why it's no surprise that Venables indicated Keltner has a slight edge for the starting spot heading into fall camp.

Schmit could potentially still make a case for the starting job if he outperforms Keltner in fall camp. But the job appears like it's Keltner's to lose, and the Sooners need him to prove he's ready for it.

2. Do the Sooners have game changers at the returner spots?

The Sooners haven't really had many game-changing plays at kick or punt returner in years. Gavin Freeman had the 82-yard punt-return touchdown in the season opener against Arkansas State but was otherwise ineffective. He gained just 40 yards on his other 17 attempts and also fumbled four times.

Peyton Bowen appeared to be the favorite to replace him during the spring, and that'd be a smart decision by the coaching staff. Bowen was a standout returner in high school and indicated he'd be incredibly motivated to play special teams last season. Several other guys saw some reps at punt returner, most notably Dez Malone.

At kick returner, it was Gavin Sawchuk and Deion Burks who took the bulk of the reps. Part of that could be that Jalil Farooq missed a lot of the spring with a foot injury, and Farooq has been a starter at kick returner the last two seasons.

But maybe Burks and Sawchuk have shown enough to win the spots. The Sooners haven't had a touchdown on a kick return since 2016, and they've been near the bottom in terms of productivity the last several years. The value, and increasing number, of touchbacks have decreased kickoff returns in recent years, but if the Sooners are looking for more sparks in special teams, maybe a full platoon change is the answer. Of course, fall camp could be an opportunity for other guys to make their case, and it would be risky to put two key starters at the skill positions as the primary kick returners.

