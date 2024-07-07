Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: South Carolina
Editor's note: This is part five in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on South Carolina, the Sooners' seventh game of the season and the first SEC team featured in this series.
Every SEC game on OU's schedule is going to have very compelling storylines.
No exceptions for when the Gamecocks come to town.
South Carolina visits the Sooners on Oct. 19, marking the Sooners' fourth SEC contest and second home game of the conference schedule. The Gamecocks will be led by a familiar face in head coach Shane Beamer, who makes his first return to Norman since serving as an assistant coach from 2018-2020.
However — and it's all relative, considering what the Sooners are facing in the SEC — it's unlikely to be one of the tougher games on the Sooners' schedule. The Gamecocks finished 5-7 last season and they've won more than seven games just once since 2018, when they went 8-5 in 2022.
Still, this should be a highly-anticipated showdown. Combine Beamer's return with this being the first ever contest between the two teams, and this being only the Sooners' second SEC contest at home, and all of the ingredients are here for a very fun game in Norman.
Here's a look at what the Sooners are likely to face when South Carolina comes to town:
GAME INFO
When: Oct. 19, 11 a.m. or noon CT
Where: Oklahoma Memorial Stadium
TV: TBD
OUINSIDER METRICS
Significance: 7.8/10
Difficulty: 7.3/10
Entertainment Value: 8.3/10
Total score: 23.4/30
— It's difficult to separate these SEC games too much in terms of these metrics. All of them provide high levels of entertainment. Splitting hairs will be necessary.
This will be one of only two early kickoffs the Sooners will have all year (which is favorable or unfavorable depending on your preference). The Gamecocks are also one of only two SEC opponents that the Sooners will face in 2024 that won fewer than nine games last season(Auburn). Factor in that the Sooners have to play Alabama, at LSU, at Ole Miss, at Missouri, Tennessee and Texas, and this game falls to the bottom in terms of significance.
But, again, no SEC contest is a guaranteed win, not by a long shot. And Beamer's return will certainly add some emotion to the festivities.
2023 stats
Points per game: 26.0 (77th nationally)
Points allowed per game: 26.3 (66th nationally)
KEY DEPARTURES
QB Spencer Rattler (3,186 passing yards, 69% completion, 19 TDs, 8 INTs)
RB Mario Anderson (143 carries, 707 yards, 3 touchdowns, 4.9 YPC)
WR Xavier Legette (71 receptions, 1,255 yards, 7 TDs)
WR Trey Knox (37 receptions, 312 yards, 2 TDs)
KEY RETURNERS
LB Debo Williams (113 tackles, 9 TFLs, 1 sack)
DB Jalon Kilgore (76 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT)
DB DQ Smith (73 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, 1 INT)
DL TJ Sanders (43 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks)
KEY ADDITIONS
DE Dylan Stewart (2024 five-star)
QB Robby Ashford (Auburn)
WR Vandrevius Jacons (Florida State)
DE Gilber Edmond (Florida State)
QB Davis Beville (Oklahoma)
DL Monkell Goodwine (Alabama)
OL Aaryn Parks (Oklahoma)
RB Raheim Sanders (Arkansas) (2022 stats: 222 carries, 1,443 yards, 10 TDs)
ANALYSIS
There's some good news and bad news for South Carolina in 2024. The bad news is they're replacing their starting quarterback, running back and leading wide receiver.
The good news is they return nearly all of their defensive production from a year ago and added 22 players in the transfer portal, and a handful of them come from Power Four schools with an opportunity to make an immediate impact. They also have a solid recruiting class coming in, headlined by Stewart as a five-star defensive end.
Is it enough to rebound from a disappointing 2023? It's difficult to say. Most preseason projections have them again at the bottom of the SEC standings. It'll be a big year for Beamer and company.
Either way, the Sooners are likely to be solid favorites when the Gamecocks come to town.
OU INSIDER SCHEDULE SERIES
12. Temple
11. Maine
10. Houston
9. Tulane
8. South Carolina.
7-1. ???
Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!