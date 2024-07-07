Editor's note: This is part five in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on South Carolina, the Sooners' seventh game of the season and the first SEC team featured in this series.

Every SEC game on OU's schedule is going to have very compelling storylines.

No exceptions for when the Gamecocks come to town.

South Carolina visits the Sooners on Oct. 19, marking the Sooners' fourth SEC contest and second home game of the conference schedule. The Gamecocks will be led by a familiar face in head coach Shane Beamer, who makes his first return to Norman since serving as an assistant coach from 2018-2020.

However — and it's all relative, considering what the Sooners are facing in the SEC — it's unlikely to be one of the tougher games on the Sooners' schedule. The Gamecocks finished 5-7 last season and they've won more than seven games just once since 2018, when they went 8-5 in 2022.

Still, this should be a highly-anticipated showdown. Combine Beamer's return with this being the first ever contest between the two teams, and this being only the Sooners' second SEC contest at home, and all of the ingredients are here for a very fun game in Norman.

Here's a look at what the Sooners are likely to face when South Carolina comes to town: