Venables: OU linebackers in a 'much better position' compared to a year ago
It was a big question for Oklahoma entering both the offseason and spring practices.
How much can the Sooners improve their linebacker depth?
Depth was an issue that plagued them for much of 2022.
Last season, OU coach Brent Venables acknowledged that the Sooners lacked quality depth at the position. As a result, Danny Stutsman, DaShaun White and David Ugwoegbu played the bulk of the reps at linebacker and fatigue played a big role in the Sooners losing four of their final five games.
With White and Ugwoegbu departing the program during the offseason, Venables again emphasized the need to develop better depth at linebacker. But after the Sooners’ spring game last month, the second-year coach had a more positive outlook.
“We’re in a much better position right now than what we were a year ago coming out of the spring game,” Venables said. “(There’s) just a lot more clarity.”
There’s a few reasons Venables feels that way.
The Sooners still have Stutsman, who led the Big 12 in total tackles (126) and ranked 11th in tackles for loss (10.5) last season. Venables referred to Stutsman as the team's "best player" on defense last season and has raved about his growth during the spring.
But replacing White at the cheetah position has been a big task for the Sooners. In addition to returner Justin Harrington, they may have found their answer in Dasan McCullough. The Indiana transfer really impressed in the spring and made an early impact during the spring game, which included blowing up the offense’s attempt at a double pass on the first play from scrimmage.
“Since I've been here, coach Venables has made it clear he wants me to be a leader,” McCullough said. “Just having him right by my side just helping me out with all these little things made me the best linebacker I could be. It's really like you can't ask for any more. So I mean, it's great. That's the best coach ever.”
The Sooners could be on their way to developing that depth with the younger players, too.
Jaren Kanak has been on the radar since he recorded 24 tackles and a forced fumble in limited reps last season, and he's in prime position to see significant playing time in the fall. Coaches and players have raved about the development of redshirt freshman Kobie McKinzie, who arrived in the 2022 class as four-star prospect.
Arguably the biggest standout player from the spring game was sophomore Kip Lewis. The former four-star prospect led the team with 11 tackles, two of them for a loss.
“I thought Kip played hard and did a good job today,” OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof said. “He was more physical, more sudden. He’s just got to get bigger. He’s putting on, working hard to get bigger, get stronger. He’s instinctive, he can really run, and when he gets some more meat on him, he’s going to be a really good player for us.”
The Sooners also have some true freshmen with potential. That includes a trio of four-star prospects in Phil Picciotti, Samuel Omosigho and Lewis Carter and a three-star prospect in Taylor Heim.
“Really like where Kobie and Jaren and big Phil Picciotti (are),” Venables said. “Phil doesn’t know everything (about) what he’s doing (yet), but he knows a little more than I thought he would know, and then he can find the football and he’s got a big live body. We’ve got to get some weight on Kip Lewis.
“And then we’ve got some good young guys. Sammy Omosigho, and then Mr. Lewis is coming in as well, he’ll probably start out at will linebacker, but I really like what Lewis Carter is gonna bring to the table. He’s very fast and super aggressive, very physical. He’s a 400-pound bench-presser right now, and he’ll be wide open when he gets here.”
There’s still a long ways to go for the Sooners’ linebackers, but Venables is confident the potential is there.