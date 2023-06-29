Editor’s note: This is part eight in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas and Cincinnati. This article previews UCF, which is ranked No. 5.

In Week 8, Oklahoma will welcome a UCF team they’ve never hosted in Norman. In fact, the two teams have never played each other.

But there are a couple of Sooners who have plenty of familiarity with UCF.

That includes starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who played three seasons with the Knights before transferring to Norman in 2022. OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby also spent a couple of seasons with the Knights as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, and he coached Gabriel in 2019.

Needless to say, it’ll be a bit of a reunion for Gabriel and Lebby. But how the two teams matchup on the field is the bigger question.

The Knights are a few years removed from their 2017 campaign, when they finished 13-0 with a Peach Bowl win and a No. 6 ranking in the final College Football Playoff Poll. In the past three seasons, the Knights have posted a combined record of 24-13, including 9-5 in 2022.

The Knights’ 2023 recruiting class, consisting of 15 players, is ranked 50th nationally by Rivals. They also added 18 players via the transfer portal, including former OU defensive tackle Derrick LeBlanc.

Here’s an overview of UCF and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: