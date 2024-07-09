Editor's note: This is part six in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Auburn, the Sooners' fifth game of the season.

In the entire history of college football, Oklahoma and Auburn have played each other twice. Both meetings came in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Sugar Bowl. The first one came on Jan. 1, 1972. The second meeting came almost exactly 45 years later on Jan. 2, 2017.

Notably, the Sooners have never been to Auburn, Alabama. So when the Sooners visit the Tigers on Sept. 28, it'll be an entirely new, unknown environment against a new, unknown opponent.

The Sooners will get their first SEC game at home against Tennessee before immediately hitting the road to Jordan-Hare Stadium. While it'll notably be the Sooners' first SEC road contest, it's unlikely to be their toughest game. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season in their first season under head coach Hugh Freeze, which included a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl. It was just the latest in a string of disappointing seasons for the Tigers.

Oddsmakers forecast the Tigers will have a slightly better season in 2024, with their official over-under set at 7.5 wins. And either way, the Sooners' first road test is sure to bring some real challenges.

Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against the Tigers: