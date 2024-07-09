Ranking OU's 2024 opponents: Auburn
Editor's note: This is part six in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2024. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty, and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale, publishing each installment based on which team is next in the rankings. This installment focuses on Auburn, the Sooners' fifth game of the season.
In the entire history of college football, Oklahoma and Auburn have played each other twice. Both meetings came in New Orleans, Louisiana for the Sugar Bowl. The first one came on Jan. 1, 1972. The second meeting came almost exactly 45 years later on Jan. 2, 2017.
Notably, the Sooners have never been to Auburn, Alabama. So when the Sooners visit the Tigers on Sept. 28, it'll be an entirely new, unknown environment against a new, unknown opponent.
The Sooners will get their first SEC game at home against Tennessee before immediately hitting the road to Jordan-Hare Stadium. While it'll notably be the Sooners' first SEC road contest, it's unlikely to be their toughest game. The Tigers are coming off a disappointing 6-7 season in their first season under head coach Hugh Freeze, which included a 31-13 loss to Maryland in the Music City Bowl. It was just the latest in a string of disappointing seasons for the Tigers.
Oddsmakers forecast the Tigers will have a slightly better season in 2024, with their official over-under set at 7.5 wins. And either way, the Sooners' first road test is sure to bring some real challenges.
Here's a look at what the Sooners will face against the Tigers:
GAME INFO
When: Saturday, Sept. 28
Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium
Time: 2:30 or 3:30 p.m. CT
TV: TBD
OUINSIDER METRICS
Significance: 8/10
Difficulty: 7.5/10
Entertainment Value: 8.5/10
Total score: 24/30
— The Sooners' first SEC road trip is an afternoon game on an ESPN network against an unfamiliar opponent in a venue they've never visited? Oh, and it's followed by a bye week before a trip to Dallas for the Red River Rivalry?
In some years this game would have an argument for one of, if not the most, compelling games on the Sooners' schedule. But for this series, it only ranks seventh. That has more to do with the path that lies ahead for the Sooners, but also to do with expectations for the Tigers.
Auburn is 10th in ESPN's Preseason SEC Power Index rankings, the second lowest among OU's conference opponents (South Carolina). The Tigers finished 11th in the SEC standings last year. They haven't won more than six games in a season since 2019. They have a combined record of 23-26 over that stretch.
Could the Tigers be better in Freeze's second season? Maybe. But for now, they're the second-lowest SEC team in these rankings.
2023 stats
Points per game: 26.2 (74th nationally)
Points allowed per game: 22.6 (43rd nationally)
KEY DEPARTURES
WR Jay Fair (31 receptions, 324 yards, 2 TDs)
DL Marcus Harris (40 tackles, *11.5 TFLs, *7.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble)
DB Jaylin Simpson (36 tackles, 1.5 TFLs, *4 INTs, 1 TD, 1 fumble recovery)
* indicates team lead
KEY RETURNERS
QB Payton Thorne (*1,755 yards, 61.1% completion, *16 TDs, 10 INTs, 515 rushing yards)
RB Jarquez Hunter (*159 carries, *909 yards, *7 TDs, 5.7 YPC)
TE Rivaldo Fairweather (*38 receptions, *394 yards, *6 TDs)
LB Eugene Asante (*86 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery)
LB Jalen McLeod (48 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble)
* indicates team lead
KEY ADDITIONS
WR Cam Coleman (2024 Rivals five-star)
S Jahquez Robinson (Colorado)
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith (Penn State)
DL Isaiah Raikes (USC)
CB Antonio Kite (Alabama)
S Jerrin Thompson (Texas)
DL Trill Carter (Texas)
ANALYSIS
The Tigers' defense wasn't really the problem last season. They ranked seventh in the SEC in scoring defense (22.6 points per game) and eighth in total defense (357.7 yards per game). Those aren't elite numbers, but still solid all things considered.
The problem was their offense. They ranked 13th in the conference in scoring offense and 12th in total offense. They averaged just 24.8 points per game in conference play and only 22.2 points per game over their final 10 contests. Add that all up, and it results in a 6-7 season.
There are some positives heading into this season. They nabbed the eighth-best 2024 recruiting class, per Rivals, which includes five-star WR Cam Coleman, four-star QB Walker White and nine four-star defensive players. They also return most of their highly-productive players on defense while adding several potentially high-impact players in the portal.
The defense could be even better next season. But for Auburn to make any significant jump in the standings, they're gonna have to get better quarterback play from Thorne and more production from their skill players. That is easily their biggest question heading into the fall.
The Sooners will be on the road, and Auburn could be frisky, but the Sooners should be favored to win this one.
