There are five starting spots up for grabs and plenty of new faces that will get a look from Bill Bedenbaugh .

On top of that, players like Savion Byrd and Caleb Schaffer, who played sizable roles as reserve players, are also gone. Two players who started games up front for the Sooners in 2023 do return, with Jacob Sexton figuring to play a role at one of the tackle spots and Troy Everett likely to make some noise on the interior.

The Sooners lose an incredible amount of talent and experience from last year's unit, including starters at all five positions. Walter Rouse, Cayden Green, Andrew Raym, McKade Mettauer, and Tyler Guyton are all gone; four of them are hoping to land in the NFL, and the other is finding a new home at Mizzou.

NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma's roster is perhaps in the best place that it's been in years, but the one question mark that sticks out heading into 2024 is the offensive line.

— Oklahoma has a daunting task in replacing five starters along the offensive line from last season, but just how much experience did they lose from a season ago? How about 4,188 snaps worth:

• Andrew Raym (874 snaps)

• Walter Rouse (858 snaps)

• McKade Mettauer (848 snaps)

• Tyler Guyton (663 snaps)

• Cayden Green (568 snaps)

• Cale Shaffer (196 snaps)

• Savion Byrd (181 snaps)

Replacing that kind of experience isn't easy at any position, but it's especially difficult where experience compounds with playing alongside the guy next to you and gelling as a unit.

— The good news is that Oklahoma gained a lot of experience with its additions in the transfer portal and has a good number of snaps returning with Sexton and Everett back.

• Febechi Nwaiwu (713 snaps)

• Spencer Brown (541 snaps)

• Jacob Sexton (410 snaps)

• Troy Everett (398 snaps)

• Michael Tarquin (332 snaps)

• Geirean Hatchett (264 snaps)

That's a total of 2,658 snaps that Oklahoma "returns" in 2024, though the vast majority of them happened in other systems. A net loss of 1,530 snaps from a season ago certainly isn't a positive, but the cupboard certainly isn't bare when it comes to expereince.

— The focal point of the spring will be seeing what the newcomers bring to the table. I do love what we've heard about incoming freshmen Daniel Akinkunmi and Eugene Brooks, the Sooners' offensive line would probably be in a great spot if those guys weren't forced to start in the fall. The best outcome would be for names like Febechi Nwaiwu, Geirean Hatchett, and Spencer Brown to emerge in a big way.

— As is the case for all positions up front heading into the spring, the race at center is pretty much wide-open. If there is anyone who's got a leg-up to win the job, it would be Troy Everett, who started in the Alamo Bowl at the position. However, it would not be a surprise whatsoever to see Hatchett land at the position as he'll be in the mix to start on the interior. Josh Bates is another player that could emerge here as well if he can take a big step this spring.

— The guard spots will likely be the positions that depend the most on newcomers, as there are plenty of faces that will be battling for the jobs. Nwaiwu has been impressive in the weight room and has excellent size for the position, so I feel confident in saying he's likely the favorite to take the job at right guard. The left guard position might be the most competitive of the five heading into the spring as there are several players who could make a run at starting. Hatchett, Everett, and Michael Tarquin could all fit into the spot opposite Nwaiwu. Redshirt freshman Heath Ozaeta and true freshman Eugene Brooks will also get a shot here, so guard will be something to watch closely.

— I feel most confident in the tackle spot out of the entire group, at least from a starter perspective. Jacob Sexton will own one of those two spots, and my bet would be at left tackle. He's an excellent athlete with strong traits and has good experience from late in the 2023 season. The further he gets away from that Cheez-It Bowl injury, the better he's going to be. Opposite Sexton, I'd lean Spencer Brown as the favorite to start, but don't be surprised if Jake Taylor makes some noise at the position as well. A highly-touted prospect out of high school, Taylor is in his third offseason with the Sooners and could be ready to take a leap in 2024. Logan Howland could be a sneaky pick here, too.



