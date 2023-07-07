Editor’s note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas, Cincinnati, UCF and BYU. This installment focuses on TCU, which is ranked No. 3.

After four consecutive mediocre seasons, TCU had an unexpected rise to the top of college football.

The Horned Frogs finished with a 13-2 record, which included berths in both the Big 12 title game and the College Football Playoff. They even defeated Michigan in the CFP semifinal before being routed by Georgia in the championship game, finishing just one win short of a national title. It was a shocking turnaround under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, especially considering the Horned Frogs hadn’t won more than seven games in any of the previous four seasons.

However, the Horned Frogs aren’t expected to make another championship run in 2023. They finished fifth in the Big 12 preseason poll on Thursday, ranking behind Texas, Kansas State, Oklahoma and Texas Tech. They received three of the 67 possible first-place votes.

There’s a lot of reasons for that. One, the Horned Frogs lost several key contributors on both sides of the ball. Two, there’s certainly been skepticism about whether the Horned Frog’s 2022 campaign is replicable. Three, there are several Big 12 teams that are expected to take a step forward in 2023.

But if Dykes has proven anything, it’s that he knows how to get his team ready to play.

On Nov. 24 — the final week of the regular season — the Sooners will have a chance to avenge last season’s loss to TCU. Here’s an overview of the Horned Frogs and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: