Editor’s note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas, Cincinnati and UCF. This installment focuses on BYU, which is ranked No. 4.

This fall will be a pivotal season for Brigham Young University.

After 11 and 10-win campaigns in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Cougars took a slight step back in 2022, finishing with an 8-5 record. In 2023, the Cougars are charged with replacing their starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver from a year ago.

Oh, and they’re heading into their debut season in the Big 12, marking their first year in a Power 5 conference.

The Cougars do have a few things going for them, though. They’ve won at least eight games in 12 of the past 17 seasons, and 2023 will mark Kalani Sitake’s eighth year as head coach. LaVell Edwards Stadium, located in Provo, Utah, has proven to be a difficult place to play.

The Sooners will find out on Nov. 18, when they’ll head on the road to face the Cougars in a Week 12 matchup.

Here’s an overview of BYU and what the Sooners can expect in 2023: