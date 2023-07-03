Ranking OU's 2023 opponents: Sooners face a tough road challenge at BYU
Editor’s note: This is part seven in a series previewing each of the Sooners’ opponents in 2023. OUInsider will rank all 12 games by their significance, difficulty and entertainment value on a 1-10 scale. The previous installments focused on Arkansas State, Tulsa, Iowa State, West Virginia, SMU, Kansas, Cincinnati and UCF. This installment focuses on BYU, which is ranked No. 4.
This fall will be a pivotal season for Brigham Young University.
After 11 and 10-win campaigns in 2020 and 2021, respectively, the Cougars took a slight step back in 2022, finishing with an 8-5 record. In 2023, the Cougars are charged with replacing their starting quarterback, running back and wide receiver from a year ago.
Oh, and they’re heading into their debut season in the Big 12, marking their first year in a Power 5 conference.
The Cougars do have a few things going for them, though. They’ve won at least eight games in 12 of the past 17 seasons, and 2023 will mark Kalani Sitake’s eighth year as head coach. LaVell Edwards Stadium, located in Provo, Utah, has proven to be a difficult place to play.
The Sooners will find out on Nov. 18, when they’ll head on the road to face the Cougars in a Week 12 matchup.
Here’s an overview of BYU and what the Sooners can expect in 2023:
OU Insider metrics
Significance: 8.5/10
Difficulty: 7/10
Entertainment value: 8/10
Total score: 23.5/30
* BYU likely won’t be the toughest test on the Sooners’ schedule, but that doesn’t mean the Cougars won’t put up a fight. They’ve had plenty of success in recent years, and they should be competitive in their first Big 12 season.
For the Sooners, the stakes couldn't be much higher. It’s a road conference game in late November, and it’ll be in a place the Sooners aren’t familiar with. The entertainment value will be high, too — the two teams have only met twice before, and this will mark the only conference matchup.
Series history
BYU leads all-time series 2-0
BYU overview
2022 stats
Offense: 31.3 points per game (44th nationally)
Defense: 29.5 points allowed (97th nationally)
Key departures (2022 stats):
QB Jaren Hall (*3,171 yards, *66% completion, *31 TDs, 6 INTs)
RB Christopher Brooks (*130 carries, *817 yards, 6 TDs
WR Puka Nacua (*48 receptions, *625 yards, 5 TDs)
LB Ben Bywater (*98 tackles, 4 TFLs, 1 sack, *3 INTs)
DL Tyler Batty (52 tackles, *7 TFLs, 2 sacks)
Key returners (2022 stats):
WR Kody Epps (39 receptions, 459 yards, 6 TDs)
WR Keanu Hill (36 receptions, 572 yards, *7 TDs)
* led team
Key additions:
* Kedon Slovis, QB, Pitt: The fifth-year senior spent three seasons at USC before transferring to Pittsburgh in 2022. But he left Pitt after one year and was named BYU’s starting quarterback after spring practices.
Slovis’ career numbers: 38 games, 9,973 passing yards, 68 touchdowns, 33 interceptions, 65% completion.
* Harrison Taggart, LB, Oregon: The former 2022 four-star prospect spent one season with the Ducks, playing in three games before redshirting.
* Aidan Robbins, RB, UNLV: Robbins transferred after a solid campaign in 2022, turning 209 carries into 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns.
Storylines
How does BYU stack up in the Big 12?: The Cougars will look a little different in 2023.
Following an up-and-down 2022 campaign, the Cougars lost several key contributors on both sides of the ball, including their quarterback and most of their skill players. However, they did a good job in the transfer portal. Slovis and Robbins bring a ton of experience at quarterback and running back, respectively, and should be able to replace the production they lost.
BYU spent the last 12 years as an independent team and now have a chance to see how it stacks up in a major conference. Considering the impending departures of OU and Texas, 2023 feels like a critical season for the Cougars.
Can the Sooners snag their first win over BYU?: After the two teams first met in the 1994 Copper Bowl, which BYU won 31-6, the Sooners got a shot at redemption in the 2009 season opener.
Instead it was a bad sign of things to come. OU quarterback Sam Bradford suffered a serious shoulder injury, and the Sooners lost 14-13. Bradford returned against Texas a few weeks later but injured his shoulder, derailing a season that began with national championship hopes.
Nearly 14 years later, the Sooners have another chance to avenge a loss, and it’ll come at a pivotal time of the season.
Analysis
BYU lost some tough games last season — Oregon, Notre Dame, Arkansas, Liberty and East Carolina — but still finished with an 8-5 record and a bowl victory. Despite losing some critical pieces, the coaching staff did an admirable job reshaping the roster.
The Sooners will have the talent and depth advantage, but winning a late November game in Provo won’t be easy. A hard-fought battle should be expected.