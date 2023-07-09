Editor's Note: This is the latest installment in a series examining every Oklahoma position group heading into 2023. The previous installments covered wide receiver, running back, linebacker, defensive end, safety, tight end, cornerbacks, interior defensive line and special teams. Last season was a mixed bag for Oklahoma’s offensive line. Some metrics painted the offensive line in a positive light. For example, the Sooners ranked first in the Big 12 in rushing offense (219.4 yards per game) and 10th nationally. However, the Sooners ranked ninth in the conference in sacks allowed (31), surrendering an average of two sacks per game during Big 12 play. There’s reason to be optimistic about OU’s offensive line in 2023, but they face plenty of questions, too. OU offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh is tasked with replacing right guard Chris Murray, left tackle Anton Harrison and right tackle Wanya Morris, who combined for 32 starts last season. The Sooners also had a couple of linemen who missed the spring with injuries. With Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, Texas coming up next week, and fall camp just a few weeks away, here’s a look at the biggest questions facing OU’s offensive line in 2023:

Can Andrew Raym stay healthy?

Oklahoma center Andrew Raym poses for a photo (Nathan J. Fish // The Oklahoman) (Nathan J. Fish // The Oklahoman)

Only one thing seems to be a guaranteed about OU’s offensive line in 2023. If Raym can stay healthy, he will be the starting center. The senior has started 17 games over the past two seasons, including the first 10 games of last season. However, he missed the final three games in 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery. It was an injury he suffered in fall camp, but he aggravated it against West Virginia and it became too difficult to play through. Fortunately for Raym, he made a full recovery and was a full participant for spring practices, which included resuming his normal spot at center during the spring game back in April. “I’m stronger than I was before the surgery,” Raym said. The Sooners won’t have to worry about the center position if Raym stays healthy. But Robert Congel, his primary backup in 2022 is gone, which puts extra pressure on developing depth. OU true freshman Joshua Bates, a four-star prospect per Rivals, spent time at both center and guard during spring practices and figures to be Raym’s backup heading into 2023.

“He’s learning and he’s getting better,” Bedenbaugh said of Bates. “He’s a tough kid. He’s a smart kid. He’s very competitive (with his) finishes. But there’s a lot of things going on. He’s swimming. Once he really learns what he’s doing, he’s going to be a really good player. I’ve been pleased with him. Just like everyone, (he) just needs to continue to improve.”

Who starts at the guard spots?

Given Murray’s departure, the right guard spot is certainly up for grabs. One prominent candidate is obviously Caleb Shaffer. The veteran guard started 35 games during his four seasons in Miami (OH) and he brings the most right-guard experience of anyone on the roster, playing 717 snaps last season per Pro Football Focus. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 337 pounds, he also brings much-needed size. “He’s a big, massive guy,” Bedenbaugh said of Shaffer. “I like big guys and he can move pretty good. He’s played a lot of football. He started a lot. The MAC is a really good conference. He played against good teams. He played Northwestern, Vanderbilt, Kentucky. I got to see him play against those types of players that he’s going to play. He’s doing a good job. He’s learning right now. Of course, Shaffer isn’t the only candidate at right guard. True sophomore Jake Taylor, a consensus 2022 four-star prospect, appeared in eight games last season as a backup. Though McKade Mettauer started 12 games last season at left guard, he could face some competition during fall camp, too. Savion Byrd, who made his first career start during last year’s Cheez-It Bowl, was a standout during fall practices and started at left guard during the spring game, while Mettauer started at right guard. Aaryn Parks, who briefly entered the transfer portal last month before backing out, could be in the mix, too. Listed at 287 pounds on the spring roster, Bedenbaugh said the main focus for Byrd is gaining weight. “That’s the biggest thing with Savion,” Bedenbaugh said. “He’s learning. He’s doing better. Obviously he hasn’t played a lot, but physical guy, athletic guy. But he has to continue to get his weight up.”

3. Who replaces Harrison and Morris at the tackle spots?