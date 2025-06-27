Friday Film Room: 2026 QB Commit Bowe Bentley

One week ago, Oklahoma landed perhaps its biggest addition to the 2026 class with Celina, Texas, quarterback Bowe Bentley choosing the Sooners over LSU and a host of other potential suitors.
In this week's Film Room feature, we'll break down what the film says about Bentley, and why this appears to be a major win for offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle.
If you've missed the previous breakdowns, here's a list to this point:
Let's take a closer look at Bentley's tape and see what stands out.
TALE OF THE TAPE
MEASURABLES
According to the Rivals database, Bentley is listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
2024 SEASON STATISTICS
3,466 yards passing, 52 TD, 7 INT (991 yards, 16 rushing TD)
OTHER NOTABLE OFFERS
LSU, Georgia, Ohio State